FG threatens to revoke Numan-Jalingo road project from contractor

Federal government, on Saturday said it would revoke the Numan-Jalingo road contract to a serious contractor if the one handling the project fails to speed up work.

Alhaji Mu’azu Sambo the minister of state for works and housing issued the threat on Saturday after an inspection visit on the road

Mu’azu disclosed that the federal government has approved the sum of N3 billion from Sukuk fund to ensure resumption and quick completion of the road project.





According to the minister, the fund would be released to the contractor handling the job anytime between June and July for possible completion of the project, and challenged the contractor handling the project to wake up to the expectations of completing it or risk revocation to a more serious contractor.

Tribune Online reports that the minister also visited the site of the construction company (DEUX Construction Nigeria Limited) located at Numan town in Adamawa to ascertain the capability of the company to deliver on the contract.

“The federal government has approved the sum of 3bn to ensure the completion of the Numan-Jalingo road and the money would be release to the contractor between June and July.

“We will not hesitate to revoke the contract to a more serious contractor if the one handling the project fail to step up work to our expectations,” the minister stated.

Meanwhile, Frank Kohshola, the company’s sight Engineer told newsmen during the tour that only N1.5billion was given to the company after award of the contract since 2017, and blamed insecurity and lack of funds and construction materials for the slow pace of the work.

Also, Mrs Maria Zira, the engineer supervising the work from Federal ministry of Works and Housing, Yola Field Office said that the company had submitted two certificates of non rejection but payment was still pending. She identified insecurity as one of the factors that militated against the execution of the work.