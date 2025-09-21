FG threatens to revoke Abuja-Lokoja road contract

The Federal Government has warned that it will revoke the contract for the Abuja–Lokoja highway if work on the critical road is not significantly accelerated.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, issued the warning on Saturday during an inspection tour of the ongoing reconstruction project.

While commending the contractor for the quality of work, Umahi expressed dissatisfaction with the pace. He said contractors would henceforth be paid based on milestone completion, and those unable to meet agreed targets would have their contracts reassigned.

“We are going to agree on what you can finish in the next one year, and we will agree on milestone completion. If you complete from here to there, you will get paid. For those who cannot meet up, we will divide their jobs and give to those who can,” he said.

The minister added, “If I come again in November, and the thing is still like this, I will discontinue the job. The quality of the job is excellent, the pace of the work is nonsense.”

Umahi disclosed that the third section of the road under inspection was awarded at N56 billion for 53 kilometres, with completion expected by April 2026. He noted that although the design was initially for asphalt, the contractor opted for concrete pavement at the same cost, which he described as a better option.

Speaking at another section, the minister commended the indigenous contractor for delivering high-quality work and said the government was encouraging local firms to compete with expatriates.

Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, urged the contractors to speed up work, stressing that the project was a priority for President Bola Tinubu. He said the government had made funds available and would not accept excuses for delays.

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, represented by the Commissioner for Works, Mohammed Yusuf, also commended President Tinubu for prioritising infrastructure development. He noted that improved road networks were vital to the state’s economic growth.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





