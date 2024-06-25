The Federal Government on Tuesday engaged critical stakeholders in the education sector on the urgent need to significantly reduce the over 74 per cent of youth and adult illiteracy in Nigeria.

Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu, said it was disheartening that such a huge number of adult and young Nigerians could not read and write, saying in today’s rapidly changing and knowledge-based society, the acquisition of basic literacy skills, its advancement, and the application of such skills throughout life is critical to the development of any nation.

Sununu spoke at the National stakeholders’ engagement towards achieving Pillar 4 of the Education For RENEWED HOPE: Road Map for the Nigerian Educator Sector 2024-2027, organized by the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education (NMEC) held in Abuja.

He noted that no country has achieved continuous and rapid economic growth without at least 40 per cent of its adults being literate, adding that literacy is recognized as a basic right and the basis for lifelong learning.

The Minister, therefore, called on all the permanent secretaries, state ministries of education and all education policy implementers to try as much as possible to ensure adult and non-formal education is given adequate attention in the budgetary allocation, which will go a long way in addressing the multiple challenges facing the agency at the States.

He also urged the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEBs) to endeavour to collaborate and synergise with the various state agencies, saying that this synergy is the only sure path to addressing issues of non-literate adults and youth as well as the out-of-school-children conundrum.

He noted that the task of education is the responsibility of all, stating however that the Ministry would continue to leverage the existing progress and transformation in the development of Adult and Non-Formal Education, as it serves as the only alternative opportunity to provide flexible and efficient programme opportunities to reach underserved communities and promote relevant learning outcomes for all categories of learners that are well-suited to rapidly changing circumstances.

Executive Secretary of NMEC, Prof. Akpama Simon Ibor, on his part, said it was an irrefutable fact that youth and adult illiteracy constitute the fountain from which the embarrassing out-of-school children syndrome emanates in the country.

He noted that adult and youth illiteracy has remained as high as 74 per cent of the nation’s population because relevant stakeholders, especially the private sector, were not supporting the government’s efforts enough to eradicate the menace. He added that the government only could not address all the issues in education; the private sector, and development partners, “all must show more commitment to the education of our children and adults”.

According to him, policies and strategies which undermine NMEC’s youth and adult illiteracy eradication programmes over time, have advertently threatened genuine efforts at tackling the out-of-school children syndrome in Nigeria.

“This assertion underscores the importance of collective action in addressing one of Nigeria’s most pressing challenges: ensuring that every youth and adult has the opportunity to achieve literacy.

“Literacy is not merely the ability to read and write; it is the foundation upon which we build our future. It empowers individuals, strengthens communities, and promotes sustainable development.

“The Road Map for the Nigerian Education Sector provides us with a strategic framework to tackle literacy challenges head-on. However, the success of this laudable initiative depends on our collaboration, innovative approaches, and relentless dedication.

“We must harness our diverse expertise and resources to create inclusive and effective educational programmes that enhance unimpeded access of all Nigerian children, youth and adults to quality education.

“As we delve into discussions, share insights, and explore strategies, let our priority be the millions of Nigerian youths and adults whose future we have the power to transform. Their dreams and aspirations are inextricably interwoven with the literacy opportunities we strive to provide,” he stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE