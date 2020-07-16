FG tasks oil companies to engage host communities

The Federal Government has urged International Oil Companies operating in the Niger Delta Region to get closer to the communities and address issues in a manner that would not cause destruction to production and economic activities.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, made the call at the resolution meeting to resolve the issues on the shutdown of oil production on OML 16 in Obosi and Omoku communities, Rivers State to avert its adverse effect on the nations dwindling economy.

According to Senator Ita Enang, the meeting was scheduled to assess the implementation of the resolution meeting held on February 27th 2020 in Port Harcourt which directed the Nigerian Agip Oil Company NAOC to treat the Obosi community as well as any other communities, according to the facilities, installations and production from the particular community or cluster and not by proxy.

The Presidential Aide restated the position of the resolution held in Port Harcourt which also mandated the NAOC, operator of NNPC/NAOC/OANDO, joint ventures and indeed all oil companies operating in the Niger Delta to review the understandings they have with their host communities. Adding that this will reduce the incidence of production shut down with attendant negative impacts on the Nigeria economy.

He noted that the meeting was not addressing traditional institutions or traditions in Omoku or Obga community because it is not within its jurisdiction.

He added that the Federal Government will not allow the disruption of the economy of the country through irreconcilable differences between the host communities and International oil companies.

Senator Enang, however, advised the people of Obosi and all the communities in Omoku and Ogba Kingdom including all the oil-producing communities that it is not proper to engage in obstruction and destruction of economic activities at a time when the global oil price is lowering with growing challenges.

He pointed out that with lowering of Nigeria quota production by OPEC and the heavy problems of economy at a greater dimension and proportion call for concern by all the stakeholders because according to him, revenue from oil and gas transaction and the sustainable peace of the Niger Delta Region is strategic for the implementation of government policies and programmes at all levels.

According to Senator Enang, The Federal Government will ensure that Oil companies, Oil servicing companies, the government and its interventionists agencies treat the people and communities in a manner that will show that they are the people that lay the golden egg that is feeding the economy of Nigeria.

He appreciates the Armed Forces for their professionalism in managing the Community Relations crises in the Niger Delta Region.

