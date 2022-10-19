FG tasks media houses on 2023 census advocacy

The Federal Government (FG) on Wednesday tasked media houses to champion advocacy for the 2023 population and housing census.

It said this was imperative as the census is crucial to the development of demographic data for national planning.

Speaking at the opening of a three-day National Capacity Building Workshop on the 2023 Population and Housing Census Of state directors and management staff of National Orientation Agency (NOA) by the National Population Commission (NPC) in Abuja, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, commended the idea of a digital census.

Mohammed, who spoke through Dr Garba Abari, the Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), specifically mentioned the need for Federal and State-owned media houses to take up the advocacy challenge.

However, he commended the NPC for its commitment towards conducting an accurate and reliable digital census come 2023.

On his part, NPC Chairman Hon. Nasir Kwarra, said that the workshop was a demonstration of the commission’s commitment to the census.

He added that: “The conduct of this important workshop underscores the determination of the commission to effectively mobilise Nigerians, not only for the 2023 Census but also other activities of the commission.”

Kwarra explained that the commission would leverage the nationwide grassroots outreach of the NOA to communicate with Nigerians.

He reiterated NPC’s need to collaborate with NOA in areas where the agency has a comparative advantage over the commission, listing such areas as community engagements, field sensitisation campaigns, engagements with traditional institutions, community-based organisations (CBOs), and civil society organisations, among others.

