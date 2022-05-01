FG tasks Lagos deep offshore logistics base on local content, youth empowerment

The Federal Government has charged the Lagos Deep Offshore Logistics Base (LADOL) to promote local content and youth employment in furtherance of the policy on job creation.

Speaking at the Weekend during the inspection of the Free Trade Zone in Lagos, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Dr Magdalene Ajani, said the project was key to the current growth of the Maritime sector in Nigeria.

According to a statement by Eric Ojiekwe, the Permanent Secretary was impressed by the level of infrastructural development, particularly emphasised the need for the company and its partners to do everything possible to train and retain already-trained manpower in order to achieve local content consolidation.

She encouraged the company to continue to ensure that its policies and practices sufficiently affect the host communities in a positive manner in order to engender peace and inclusiveness.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director, LADOL Free Trade Zone, Dr Amy Jadesinmi, highlighted the diverse new business lines being developed by the Free Zone and invited the Ministry to help highlight and market the Zones potential in fabrication and innovation to its parastatals and stakeholders, particularly in the rail and maritime sectors.

She reiterated the objective of LADOL and Samsung to continue to contribute to the development of Nigeria’s economy through initiatives such as training of local manpower for the maritime/oil and gas sectors as well as increasing local content capacity in the sectors.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We also invested in training Nigerians to do the work. We compare very favourably internationally. Why? Because of all these investments; because of high local content; because most of the jobs are done by Nigerians,” she said.

In conclusion, the MD, LADOL, thanked the Ministry’s team for the visit and assured that all the observations and suggestions would be acted upon in order to make LADOL achieve its vision of becoming a World-class brand – as already attested to by the various global certifications it has already received.

The highlight of the occasion was a guided tour of the premises including the heavy-duty fabrication and painting facilities within the Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI-MCI) Shipyard, which was then followed by an audio-visual presentation.

The inspection team, included the Ministry’s Director of Maritime Services, Babatunde Sule and the Director, Legal Services, Pius Oteh.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

FG tasks Lagos deep offshore logistics base on local content, youth empowerment

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

FG tasks Lagos deep offshore logistics base on local content, youth empowerment