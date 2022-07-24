FG tasks employers of labour, citizens on disaster mitigation, prevention

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
FG tasks employers of labour, highest beneficiaries of N-Power, tackling poverty insecurity,Sendai Disaster Risk Reduction, Nigerians now refugees in Chad, support in tackling food insecurity, commitment to women empowerment, FG unveils North-East Science Technology, School feeding prog, School Feeding Programme: FG, FG commissions independent monitors, Umar Farouq emerges as Blueprint, Minister condemns killing, Women participation in governance, FG flags off training of monitorsMake public buildings, rural women, FG, Zamfara, women, National Social Register, FG donates relief materials, homegrown school feeding programme, Twitter, Sadiya, aid groups, North East, boko haram, mercy corps, action against hunger, palliatives, million vulnerable citizens, cash to rural women in Osun, Nigeria-Switzerland bilateral relations
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq

The Federal Government has stressed the need for public and organised private sectors and citizens on the need to put necessary measures in place towards mitigating and prevention of disaster in workplace.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, gave the charge in Abuja during the In-house fire awareness/prevention training Programme organised by the Humanitarian Affairs Department of the Ministry for the Management Cadre in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary who was represented by the Director Humanitarian Affairs Department, Alhaji Ali Grema, averred that disaster risk reduction is a collective business of all citizens across the country.

He explained that the in-house fire drill was organised in collaboration with the Federal Fire Service as part of the Department’s responsibility to raise awareness on mitigation and prevention of disaster risks in work places.

The Permanent Secretary emphasised that fire safety awareness campaigns help to prevent loss of lives and properties due to fire hazards.

“It helps in identifying basic fire equipment and types or classes of fires as well as identify escape/evacuation routes, methods of storing flammable items in homes and work places and assistance to render in case of fire incidences.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“It is worth reminding that Nigeria has had many incidences of fire hazards in homes and work places putting thousands at risks of losing lives and properties.

“The demonstrations on how to use various fire equipment will come handy in an emergency situation in order to mitigate hazards/ disasters,” he added.

On his part, the FSS Superintendent of Fire, Mr Manu Sunday, who took the participants through the theory and practical sections, said the objective of the training was to acquaint participants with the different classes of fire, fire extinction, types of extinguishers and their uses.

He said for a fire to occur, there are certain elements that must be present in the right proportion such as heat, oxygen and fuel (The Fire Triangle) and extinguishing fire depends on the cause of the fire and methods of extinguishing fire includes starvation, smouldering, cooling and inhibition.

He mentioned that fire fighting equipment includes passive and active protection.

He gave examples of different types of extinguishers and explained their features.


Mr Sunday said extinguishers have expiring dates of six months after which it must be replaced, refilled or serviced.

During the practical section, the Fire Service Officers demonstrated how to use fire fighting equipment and participants had physical experience of using fire extinguishers and blankets.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

FG tasks employers of labour, citizens on disaster mitigation, prevention

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship 

FG tasks employers of labour, citizens on disaster mitigation, prevention

You might also like
Latest News

Police kill two gunmen in Anambra, recover weapons, cars

Latest News

NAFDAC tasks pharmaceutical companies on quality products for AFcFTA advantage

Latest News

Act fast, restructure Nigeria to regionalism, Gani Adams tells FG

Latest News

Include Shippers Council in port concession agreement, FMOT tells NPA

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More