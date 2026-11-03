FG targets wealth creation, jobs through agricultural industrialisation

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to transforming Nigeria’s agricultural sector into a wealth-creating and industry-driven economy capable of generating employment and supporting national economic growth beyond food production.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Dr Marcus Ogunbiyi, stated this on Monday at the Technical Session of the 48th Regular Meeting of the National Council on Agriculture and Food Security (NCAFS), held at Hotel Presidential, Enugu.

Ogunbiyi, who spoke during the opening session, said the government was determined to develop agricultural value chains that would connect farmers to processors, manufacturers and markets, thereby creating more economic opportunities across the sector.

He described the Council as the highest policy coordination platform for the federal and state governments on agriculture and food security, providing an opportunity to review developments, harmonize policies, and agree on practical solutions to challenges confronting the country’s food systems.

According to him, the theme of this year’s council, “Enhancing Agricultural Value Chains, Agro-Industrialization, and Market Access for Economic Growth,” is timely and strategic.

“The task before us goes beyond increasing the volume of food produced. We must build an agricultural economy that creates wealth, supports industries, generates employment, and contributes meaningfully to national economic growth,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary lamented that a significant proportion of Nigeria’s agricultural commodities continued to be marketed in raw or minimally processed forms, resulting in lost opportunities to increase farmers’ income, industrial development, and export earnings.

He said the government’s priority was to strengthen commodity-based value chains and promote processing facilities for priority commodities, including rice, cassava, maize, sorghum, cocoa, oil palm, sesame, ginger, tomatoes, livestock, and fisheries products.

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On market access, Ogunbiyi emphasized the need to strengthen agricultural aggregation, improve market information systems, promote product standards, grading, and certification, and leverage opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He explained that while the federal government would continue to provide policy direction, research, and innovation, state governments remained critical to mobilising farmers, providing land and infrastructure, and creating an enabling environment for agribusiness investments.

He, however, assured that the pursuit of agro-industrialization would not undermine food and nutrition security, farmers’ welfare, or the inclusion of women and young people.

He added that government interventions would promote climate-smart agricultural practices, mechanization, irrigation, and access to affordable financing.

Ogunbiyi outlined seven priority areas for the Council, including strengthening agricultural value chains, accelerating agro-industrialisation, expanding market access, mobilising private-sector investment, promoting inclusive growth, strengthening institutional coordination, and ensuring effective implementation and accountability.

He commended the government and people of Enugu State for hosting the meeting, urging participants to ensure that deliberations translated into measurable actions capable of transforming the agricultural sector.

In his remarks, the Enugu State Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation thanked the Federal Ministry for its partnership in bringing the Council to the state.

He said the collaboration demonstrated the benefits of cooperation between the Federal and State Governments in advancing the interests of Nigerian farmers.

According to him, the Technical Session provided an opportunity for policies to be translated into practical interventions, as papers presented at the meeting would shape programmes, partnerships and investments reaching farmers and agro-processors.

He said Enugu State was pursuing agro-industrialisation to ensure that agricultural harvests translated into employment opportunities and wealth creation.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director, Administration and Supply, Enugu State Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Mrs Ifeoma Onu, highlighted the state’s agricultural development agenda under Governor Peter Mbah.

She disclosed that the administration was pursuing a deliberate transition from subsistence farming to commercial and mechanised agriculture through initiatives such as a 300,000-hectare agricultural land bank, Smart Farm Estates across the state’s 17 local government areas, the 260 Farm Estate Programme and the establishment of a tractor assembly plant.

In a goodwill message, the Senior Strategic Partnerships and Business Development Coordinator of the International Fertilizer Development Center (IFDC), Idris Mohammed, commended the Federal Government’s commitment to agricultural transformation.

Mohammed highlighted the Council’s support for increasing the NIRSAL Credit Risk Guarantee coverage for tomato plastic crates from 30 per cent to 50 per cent, with coverage reportedly reaching 75 per cent for some beneficiaries.

He said the increased coverage would help reduce financing risks and post-harvest losses in the agricultural value chain.

The IFDC representative disclosed that the organisation was marking 25 years of partnership with Nigeria, adding that collaboration with the Federal Ministry had been strengthened following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding earlier in the year and the establishment of the IFDC-FMAFS multi-stakeholder platform.

He further explained that IFDC, through its Soil Values Programme in Kano, Jigawa and Bauchi states, was demonstrating how improved soil management practices could restore degraded lands and enhance agricultural productivity.