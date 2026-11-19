The Federal Government has said it is shifting focus from policy announcements and investment pledges to tangible projects in the energy, mining and infrastructure sectors to drive economic growth, create jobs and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, stated this while representing President Bola Tinubu at the Nigerian Investment in Energy Infrastructure and Mining Summit, organised by Nigeria Now and EnergyNet. He called on investors, development partners and government institutions to translate investment opportunities into tangible projects that would create jobs and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

Akume said the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda was focused on addressing longstanding structural weaknesses in the economy, restoring investor confidence, strengthening fiscal discipline and improving the business environment. He stressed, however, that the success of the reforms must be measured by their impact on citizens rather than policy announcements.

“This conviction informs our declaration of 2026 as a year of delivery. For my administration, delivery means moving beyond policy announcements and expressions of interest to investment decisions, financial close, construction, commissioning and measurable public benefit,” he said.

He explained that the government was prioritising the three sectors because of their interconnected roles in driving industrialisation and economic development. According to him, affordable electricity supports production, efficient transportation connects businesses to markets, while mineral resources provide essential raw materials for manufacturing and emerging global supply chains.

“Energy, infrastructure and mining have been deliberately brought together at this summit because no serious industrial transformation can be built around them in isolation,” he said.

On electricity, Akume said the Federal Government was committed to improving access, reliability and commercial sustainability through private-sector participation in power generation and transmission. He added that the government was exploring renewable energy opportunities and partnerships, including initiatives aligned with Mission 300, to expand electricity access to households and businesses.

“A true test of success would be whether additional households and productive enterprises receive dependable and reliable electricity,” he said.

On mining, the SGF said the government was determined to move Nigeria’s mining sector beyond the export of unprocessed mineral resources by encouraging local processing and value addition. He identified improved geological information, transparent licensing, responsible exploration and investment in mineral processing as critical measures to strengthen domestic industries and create employment.

“Our mission is to build integrated value chains in which Nigerian enterprises participate and in which domestic capabilities grow,” he said.

Akume also called for greater inclusion of young Nigerians in the country’s emerging energy, infrastructure and mining industries, stressing that investments must create opportunities for young professionals and entrepreneurs.

“Investments must create pathways for our engineers, geoscientists, technicians, innovators and entrepreneurs to acquire skills, build enterprises and contribute to the country’s industrial future,” he said.

In closing, he urged federal ministries, departments, agencies and state governments to present credible investment opportunities and sustain engagements with investors beyond the summit. He maintained that the success of the gathering would be determined by partnerships concluded, projects advanced and investments delivered, rather than the volume of commitments announced. He subsequently declared the summit officially open.

Speaking next, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, said the Federal Government had recorded significant growth in revenue generated by agencies under the ministry, following improved revenue collection, stronger institutional oversight and the closure of revenue leakages.

“Through improved revenue, stronger institutional oversight, and the closure of revenue leakages, revenue generated by agencies under the ministry increased from €70.79 billion in 2023 to an estimated €1.83 trillion in 2025,” he said.

Oyetola also said Nigeria had recorded significant improvements in maritime security, noting that piracy had been eliminated from the country’s waters. He explained that the development had strengthened Nigeria’s international standing and improved confidence in its maritime industry.

“We have also recorded significant improvement in maritime security with piracy eliminated from our waters,” he said.

On investment, the minister identified port infrastructure, terminal operations, shipping, shipbuilding, vessel financing and inland waterways as major opportunities for local and international investors. He said Nigeria’s strategic location along the Gulf of Guinea, alongside its improving regulatory framework, positioned the country as an attractive destination for maritime investments.

“Nigeria offers compelling investment opportunities in port infrastructure, terminal operations, shipping and shipbuilding, vessel financing, inland waterways, fisheries and agriculture, maritime tourism, logistics, maritime technology, and development of deep-sea ports,” he said.

He added that increased attention and investment in fisheries had raised national fish production from approximately 1.1 million metric tonnes to 1.4 million metric tonnes, with positive implications for food security, employment and rural livelihoods.

In his remarks, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, said the Federal Government was implementing reforms aimed at strengthening the economy, promoting development and establishing lasting structures for national prosperity.

“The enduring structures that this government is putting in place are to carry the superstructure of the growth of the economy,” he said.

Alake expressed optimism about Nigeria’s economic direction, insisting that the ongoing reforms would deliver positive results.

“Ladies and gentlemen, there is no way that Nigeria is going but up. All these reforms are going to manifest, and they have started manifesting,” he said.

He urged young Nigerians to take responsibility for their personal and professional development by acquiring knowledge, expanding their skills and preparing to take advantage of emerging opportunities.

“You are no longer the future. You are the now. You are now,” he said. “Arm yourself. Read voraciously. Expand your horizons.”

Alake also urged Nigerians, particularly young people and media practitioners, to develop the habit of critically examining information rather than accepting everything they hear without verification.

“Whatever you are told, subject it to analysis. And you’ll discover the phony nature of such information,” he said.

In a related development at YES Nigeria, Gosling announced a ₦30 million grant for a new award to be led by young entrepreneurs who spoke at the summit. The Honourable Dayo Israel, National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, pledged an additional ₦5 million to support the initiative for YES entrepreneurs.

“I believe that conferences have to play a positive role in their communities,” said Gosling.

Also speaking, the Group Deputy Director for Africa at EnergyNet, Abdoulaye Syalle, said Nigeria had witnessed a positive shift in its investment climate over the past 36 months, following government reforms and policies aimed at improving investor confidence.

“We’ve seen Nigeria has turned a corner now in the past 36 months. The new government has put together some implementation that is giving more confidence to investors now. So foreign direct investment is coming into the country,” he said.

Syalle said the theme Nigeria Now reflected the country’s readiness to attract investments and translate available opportunities into tangible economic development.

“It means that the country is ready now. We don’t want to wait. We’ve talked a lot about countries having opportunities. Nigeria is in a space where they’re ready now,” he said.

He identified mining and energy as major areas of investment, noting that Nigeria’s economic growth projections and ongoing policy reforms were sending positive signals to international investors.

“We know the mining sector is booming. The economy as a whole is expected to grow between 4.2 per cent and 4.3 per cent this year alone. So based on those metrics, again, this is sending out the right signal for FDIs, for people to come invest,” he said.

Rounding off the session, Damilola Hamid Balogun of the Youth Sustainable Development Network said his participation in the Energy Summit had provided access to critical resources, partnerships and institutional support needed to advance renewable energy projects for small and medium-sized businesses.

“The alumni network has allowed me to obtain the necessary resources for the projects I’ve worked on, particularly regarding the adoption of renewable energy for large and medium-sized businesses, and even cooling solutions,” he said.

Balogun said the programme had also opened doors for him to engage with influential stakeholders and participate in major international energy platforms, including the African Energy Forum in Washington, DC.

“I was able to participate in the African Energy Forum in Washington, D.C., and through these platforms, I was able to shape policy by contributing to conversations that are actually happening on the ground,” he said.

He stressed the importance of investment platforms in addressing the funding challenges confronting African entrepreneurs, observing that less than five per cent of global financing comes to Africa.

“This type of programme allows stakeholders like myself, entrepreneurs, to lead and gain access to the financing that enables them to grow and improve their businesses. This, therefore, promotes economic development,” he said.