The Federal Government has unveiled plans to reduce Nigeria’s estimated 63,000 annual new HIV infections through increased investment in prevention programmes, adoption of innovative interventions and stronger domestic financing of the national HIV response.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr Iziaq Adekunle Salako, said this at the 2026 Nigeria HIV Prevention Conference in Abuja, stressing that the country could not treat its way out of the HIV epidemic without prioritising the prevention of new infections.

Salako, who was represented by the National Coordinator of the National AIDS, Viral Hepatitis and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), Dr Adebobola Bashorun, said although Nigeria had made considerable progress in expanding access to antiretroviral therapy, viral load suppression and other HIV interventions, the persistent rate of new infections remained a major concern.

He said achieving the global target of ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 required a decisive shift towards preventing new infections rather than relying predominantly on treatment.

According to him, Nigeria must particularly address prevention gaps among adolescents, young women and key populations, while intensifying efforts to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

The minister expressed concern that at least 25 per cent of pregnant women in Nigeria do not attend antenatal care, limiting opportunities to provide them with HIV testing, treatment and other preventive services.

He identified four priority areas for strengthening HIV prevention, including closing prevention gaps among vulnerable populations, embracing biomedical innovations, dismantling stigma and discrimination, and increasing domestic financing and multisectoral ownership.

On innovation, Salako called for accelerated adoption of long-acting pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), HIV self-testing kits and combination prevention approaches, stressing that prevention interventions must respond to the different needs of individuals and communities.

He said stigma and discrimination must also be addressed through stronger engagement with traditional rulers, religious leaders and community gatekeepers to ensure that fear and social barriers do not prevent Nigerians from accessing HIV services.

On sustainable financing, he urged federal and state governments, alongside the private sector, to increase domestic investments in HIV prevention to guarantee uninterrupted access to essential commodities and services.

He added that the government was working with development partners to create an enabling environment for local production and improved logistics management of HIV commodities.

Salako said the Federal Government, under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative, was prioritising primary prevention, sustainability and domestic ownership of health programmes.

Earlier, the Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Temitope Ilori, said Nigeria must intensify prevention efforts to achieve the 2030 target of ending AIDS as a public health threat.

Ilori, who recalled that the last national HIV prevention conference was held in 2024, said the 2026 edition was designed to examine emerging challenges, promote innovation and develop sustainable approaches to HIV prevention.

She said the conference, themed, “Building to Last: Reimagining HIV Prevention Strategies in Nigeria,” would provide a platform for scientific exchange, strategic dialogue and coordinated action among stakeholders.

According to her, the conference features 19 sessions covering five interconnected areas, including whole-of-society approaches to prevention, expansion of prevention choices through innovation, stronger integrated prevention systems, community leadership, and the promotion of equity and human rights through research and evidence.

She stressed the need for stronger domestic resource mobilisation, greater national and state ownership, integration of prevention services into the health system and sustained community engagement.

Ilori also called for increased investment in young people, adolescents, women and other vulnerable populations, noting that communities must remain central to Nigeria’s HIV response.

In her remarks, the representative of NASCP, Omolara Emmanuel, said Nigeria had made considerable progress in expanding HIV testing, treatment and prevention services but needed to rethink existing strategies to address emerging challenges.

She said available data indicated that 98 per cent of people living with HIV knew their status, while 94 per cent of those who knew their status were virally suppressed.

Emmanuel, however, called for expanded access to HIV self-testing, PrEP, community-led interventions and the elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis.

She said young people must also be actively involved in designing prevention interventions that address their needs.

The Executive Secretary of the Country Coordinating Mechanism for the Global Fund in Nigeria, Mr Tajudeen Ibrahim, described prevention as the first line of defence against HIV, stressing that the country could not rely on treatment alone to control the epidemic.

He pledged the continued support of the mechanism for interventions covering HIV testing, condom programming, PrEP, prevention of mother-to-child transmission and stigma reduction.

Similarly, the UNAIDS Country Director, Christine Tiana Bontou, said Nigeria had reduced new HIV infections by about 68 per cent from the 2010 level but continued to record between 60,000 and 65,000 new infections annually.

She said the country needed to reduce annual new infections to fewer than 5,000 to achieve epidemic control.

Bontou commended Nigeria’s proposed whole-of-society approach to HIV prevention, saying it would extend interventions beyond conventional health facilities to schools, marketplaces, worship centres, sports facilities and digital platforms.

She said involving different sectors would help young people and other vulnerable groups acquire the knowledge and support needed to protect themselves against HIV.

In his goodwill message, a former Director-General of NACA, Prof. John Idoko, called for increased investment in HIV prevention, warning that the country’s progress in treatment must be matched with deliberate efforts to stop new infections.

Idoko said Nigeria continued to record between 60,000 and 65,000 new infections annually, with significant gaps in reaching young men and women, key populations and other vulnerable groups.

He identified inadequate access to condoms, comprehensive sexual and reproductive health education, PrEP and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), alongside stigma, discrimination and funding challenges, as major obstacles to prevention.

The former NACA boss proposed five priority actions, including repositioning prevention as a national priority, scaling up combination prevention, prioritising young people and populations at increased risk, strengthening surveillance and data utilisation, and mobilising sustainable domestic resources.

He urged stakeholders to ensure that the conference produced a clear national prevention agenda with measurable targets, defined responsibilities and mechanisms for monitoring implementation.

Also speaking, the Team Lead for HIV, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis and Sexually Transmitted Infections at the World Health Organisation Regional Office for Africa, Dr Akudo Ezinne Ikpeazu, said Nigeria recorded about 64,000 new HIV infections in 2025 despite a 52 per cent decline between 2010 and 2025.

Ikpeazu warned that the country’s heavy dependence on external funding threatened the sustainability of HIV prevention programmes, noting that external sources financed more than 90 per cent of Nigeria’s AIDS expenditure, according to the last national AIDS spending assessment.

She said primary prevention accounted for only between two and nine per cent of total HIV-related expenditure between 2019 and 2021, describing the imbalance as a concern for a country seeking to end AIDS as a public health threat.

According to her, total official development assistance to Africa declined by about 70 per cent between 2021 and 2025, while global development assistance for health fell from $80bn to approximately $38bn over the same period.

She called for a gradual transition towards domestically financed and institutionally owned HIV prevention programmes, stressing that government budgets, existing health systems and community structures must increasingly take responsibility for sustaining interventions.

Ikpeazu also disclosed that 89 per cent of new adult HIV infections in Nigeria occurred in the general population, while 11 per cent were recorded among key populations.

She said the figures underscored the need to expand prevention beyond traditionally targeted groups while maintaining and strengthening services for key populations.

On mother-to-child transmission, she said about 26 per cent of pregnant women in Nigeria did not access antenatal care, limiting their opportunities to receive HIV testing, treatment and other essential maternal health services.

She urged the integration of HIV, hepatitis B and syphilis prevention into routine maternal healthcare, adding that every pregnant woman who accessed a health facility should also have access to appropriate prevention services.

The WHO official further called for stronger involvement of education, health, youth development, women affairs, finance, justice, sports and other sectors in the national prevention response.

In her goodwill message, the National Coordinator of the Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (ASWHAN), Esther Hindi, called for greater involvement of women living with HIV, young people and community-led organisations in designing and implementing prevention policies.

Hindi said women living with HIV had first-hand experience of stigma, discrimination and barriers to healthcare, making their participation essential to developing effective interventions.

She urged stakeholders to expand access to HIV testing, PrEP, condoms, treatment and sexual and reproductive health services, while ensuring that no woman or child was left behind.

She also called for accelerated efforts to eliminate mother-to-child transmission, insisting that every pregnant woman deserved quality, respectful and uninterrupted healthcare services.

Hindi urged stakeholders to move from consultations to measurable action, sustainable financing and stronger accountability, adding that community organisations must be recognised as essential partners in Nigeria’s HIV response.