FG targets grassroots sports development to discover future stars

The Federal Government has identified sports development at the grassroots as an easy route to discover, identify and groom talents and future stars for Nigeria.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Bola Tinubu on Grassroots Sports Development, Adeyinka Anthony Adeboye, popularly known as Zulu, stated this while addressing a world press conference on Thursday in Abuja as a prelude to the National Grassroots Sports Summit 2026 scheduled to hold on 18th and 19th November, 2026 at the Banquet Hall, State House, Presidential Villa, Abuja, with the theme: “Creating a New Pathway for Sustainable Grassroots Sports Development.”

Adeboye, who recommended a comprehensive national strategy to discover, nurture and support sporting talents across Nigeria, said the country must stop losing potential world beaters as a result of a lack of opportunities and inadequate grassroots structures.

The presidential aide said Nigeria should set up necessary platforms to identify an array of talents scattered across the country without access to proper facilities, motivation and a good coaching system.

Adeboye commended President Tinubu for the revival of the National Sports Commission with the appointment of Mallam Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade as chairman and the Director General, respectively, while he also lauded the recognition given to the Super Falcons and the D’Tigress following their historic Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 10th title and Afro basketball victory.

“How many future world champions are walking barefoot on the streets of Nigeria today, not because they lack talent, but because nobody has given them an opportunity?

“How many young girls who could become the next Asisat Oshoala are sitting in classrooms without access to a football pitch?” Adeboye queried.

The SSA, while identifying five major pillars that would set the tone at the summit, namely: participation, talent development, infrastructure, sports economy and international pathways, said it (the summit) was designed to establish a coordinated national framework that would make talent discovery deliberate rather than accidental and, at the same time, throw up opportunities for children and young athletes across the 774 local government areas.

“The success of grassroots sports development must not be measured only by the number of medals Nigeria wins. We must also measure it by the number of lives we transform.

“At the heart of every sporting achievement is a child with a dream, a young person seeking an opportunity and a family hoping for a better tomorrow,” he added.

He charged stakeholders, including the media, corporate organisations, state governors, local government chairmen, parents and teachers, to support the initiative, urging government institutions, sports federations, state and local government representatives, the private sector, development partners, coaches and athletes to make their participation felt by developing a practical roadmap for Nigeria’s grassroots sports development, while also revealing that the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) will serve as a technical partner for the summit.