FG targets delivery of hostel accommodation in Nigerian universities

LAUNCHED under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Federal Government, through Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), and private investors, is coming up to address the chronic shortage of accommodation in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The initiative aims to deliver 38,400 modern hostel bed spaces across 24 tertiary institutions, encompassing 12 universities, six polytechnics and six colleges of education.

Each site will feature 1,600-bed hostels equipped with ensuite rooms, study areas, reading rooms, cafeterias, and essential amenities.

According to report, pilot projects are already underway in six institutions, three in the North (Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, and FCT College of Education Zuba) and three in the South (AkwaIbom State University, College of Education Warri, and SikiruAdetona College of Education, Ogun).

The hostels in Warri and AkwaIbom are nearing completion and set for commissioning, according to FHFL Managing Director, Abdul Mutallab Mukhtar.

He said the upcoming commissioning would mark a landmark achievement in transforming student welfare nationwide. He said the programme ensures that students “have the right environment to live and learn while reducing the risks of inadequate accommodation.”

With construction soon expanding to eight additional institutions, the project is expected to boost local economies, attract private investment, and provide safer, more conducive housing for students across all six geopolitical zones.

