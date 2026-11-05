FG targets completion of abandoned National Library project in two years

The Federal Government has expressed confidence that the abandoned National Library of Nigeria project in Abuja will be completed within two years, assuring Nigerians that adequate funding and effective monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to prevent further delays.

The Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, gave the assurance during a familiarisation visit to the project site ahead of its formal return-to-site ceremony, scheduled for November 19, which will be performed by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Alausa, who commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady for their commitment to reviving the project, said contractors had fully mobilised to the site and commenced construction activities.

He noted that the Federal Ministry of Education would ensure the prompt processing of payments to contractors to guarantee uninterrupted execution of the project.

“Our own commitment at the Federal Ministry of Education is that work will not stop for one day until we get to the point where we commission this building,” he said.

The Minister warned against administrative bottlenecks that could delay construction, urging contractors and consultants to bring any challenges relating to payment processing to his attention.

He said the Ministry had put mechanisms in place to facilitate requests for additional payments, stressing that the timely completion of the project remained a commitment to Nigerians.

Alausa attributed the renewed momentum on the project to President Tinubu’s intervention, noting that the President had directed the mobilisation of funds and the return of contractors to the site.

He described the intervention as evidence of the administration’s recognition of education as a critical driver of national development.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu knows exactly what this country needs. He knows that education is the bedrock of any egalitarian society. If any society must develop, it must educate its citizens,” he said.

The Minister also acknowledged the contributions of the First Lady, particularly her sustained advocacy and personal commitment, which he said had helped secure additional funding and advance the vision of a modern National Library.

According to him, the First Lady’s vision goes beyond establishing a national repository of knowledge to creating an inclusive cultural and educational landmark accessible to children, persons with disabilities and other members of the public.

He disclosed that the facility would feature specialised spaces for children and persons with visual and hearing impairments.

The Minister recalled that construction of the National Library commenced in 2006, with an initial two-year completion timeline, but activities were abandoned in 2014, leaving the project dormant for nearly 12 years.

He expressed concern that the prolonged abandonment of such an important national institution represented a setback to the country’s educational, cultural and archival development.

Alausa, however, commended Reynolds Construction Company (RCC) for maintaining the site and preserving the existing infrastructure throughout the period of inactivity, noting that its efforts had facilitated the resumption of construction without significant setbacks.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Acting Permanent Secretary, Dr Olatunji David, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria, the Ministry’s management team, consultants and other stakeholders towards the project’s revival.

The Minister further said the Federal Government was exploring international best practices, including lessons from the Qatar National Library, to ensure that the completed facility meets modern standards.

He explained that the National Library, upon completion, would serve as a major cultural and educational centre, hosting international conferences, attracting tourists and providing access to Nigeria’s historical archives and cultural heritage.

He urged the management of the institution to ensure that the facility becomes a vibrant centre of learning and knowledge, with activities that promote public engagement and Nigeria’s educational and cultural identity.

Earlier, the Managing Director of RCC, Engr Nader Yusuf, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering the project, assuring that construction would be completed within the stipulated 18-month timeline.

Yusuf said the company had maintained adequate security at the site and prevented encroachment throughout the period of inactivity.

He also pledged that RCC would comply with the Minister’s directives and deliver the project in line with the Federal Government’s expectations.