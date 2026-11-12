FG targets 250,000 teachers with N2bn professionalisation investment

The Federal Government has earmarked N2bn for the professionalisation of 250,000 teachers by 2027 under its Accelerated Teacher Professionalisation Pathway (ATPP), as part of efforts to strengthen teaching standards and improve learning outcomes across the country.

The initiative is among 26 major education reforms and interventions being implemented by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to reposition Nigeria’s education sector through teacher development, infrastructure renewal, digital learning, skills acquisition and improved access to education.

The initiatives are contained in an A–Z document titled, ‘From Reform to Results,’ obtained in Abuja, which highlights the achievements and ongoing interventions of the Federal Ministry of Education under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI).

The document stated that, the ATPP is designed to support teachers’ professional development, certification and licensing, with 51,794 teachers already registered for its first cohort.

The government also reported that 53,553 teachers had registered on the EduRevamp platform, another intervention aimed at strengthening teachers’ capacity through continuous professional development.

On industrial relations in the tertiary education sector, the document highlighted the new agreement reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which provides for a 40 percent increase in academic staff remuneration, a revised Consolidated Academic Tools Allowance and improved provisions for earned academic allowances.

The Federal Government also listed the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme as one of its interventions to tackle the challenge of out-of-school children, particularly in 17 northern states.

Under the Campus Mobility Initiative, 780 electric tricycles have been deployed across 48 universities to improve transportation within campuses.

The Diaspora BRIDGE initiative, which connects Nigerian professionals abroad with students and tertiary institutions for teaching, mentorship and knowledge exchange, has also recorded 1,141 registered experts, benefiting 16,675 students across 107 tertiary institutions.

On girl-child education, the government said 7.19 million girls were benefiting from direct interventions under the Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) across 21 states.

It added that 3.7 million girls had been enrolled in junior and senior secondary schools, while more than 422,720 had completed life-skills programmes.

The HOPE-Education programme, backed by $552m in World Bank funding, is another major intervention targeting foundational learning. It is designed to support 29 million children, more than 500,000 teachers, 65,000 public schools and 10,000 non-formal learning centres.

The government also highlighted Inspire Live!, an online learning initiative providing lessons for pupils from Primary One to Senior Secondary School Three, with artificial intelligence-assisted support to improve access to teaching and learning.

In technical and vocational education, the document reported that the Federal Government was providing free technical education in federal and selected state technical colleges, covering tuition, boarding, textbooks and uniforms.

It also listed the rehabilitation of 38 federal and state technical colleges as part of efforts to strengthen skills development and improve the quality of technical education.

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) initiative has attracted more than 2.8 million applicants, with 156,446 verified trainees.

According to the document, over N65.7bn had been disbursed in stipends and start-up support to verified trainees, while training centres received N30.2bn.

On tertiary education access, the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) was reported to have processed 1,659,853 applications, with N192.89bn disbursed as institutional fees and N179.73bn paid as upkeep allowances.

The total disbursement stood at N372.62bn across 319 beneficiary institutions.

The government also reported an increase in annual nursing enrolment from 28,000 to 115,000, while medical and dental enrolment rose from 5,000 to 12,000. Pharmacy enrolment also increased from 3,644 to 7,419. A separate N110bn intervention is supporting the rehabilitation of 24 medical schools.

In addition, the government said more than one million out-of-school children had been reintegrated into learning through interventions targeting Almajiri and other vulnerable children.

The initiative also includes the establishment of 200 bilingual learning centres, the training of 1,400 Tsangaya teachers and plans for the construction or rehabilitation of 13,000 classrooms.

The Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund was also highlighted as providing financial assistance of up to N10m to eligible academic and non-academic staff in public tertiary institutions. The document put the amount disbursed under the scheme at N28bn, benefiting 15,000 staff members across 153 institutions.

To promote research and innovation, the Federal Government is implementing a knowledge economy initiative focused on research, entrepreneurship and the commercialisation of research findings in tertiary institutions.

It also listed an annual National Laureate Prize worth N365m to recognise excellence in research and innovation.

The Student Venture Capital Grant, another entrepreneurship intervention, attracted 30,639 registrations from 404 tertiary institutions. Of these, 65 finalists were selected, while more than N2.5bn was disbursed to 45 student entrepreneurs, with each receiving up to N50m.

On digital infrastructure, the government said more than 40 million learners and 215,000 schools had been mapped under the National Education Data Infrastructure to improve education planning and policy implementation.

It also reported the enrolment of 16,000 learners in the first cohort of the Digital Technical Academy and the deployment of 1,000 smart boards across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Under renewable energy interventions, solar mini-grids had been constructed in 37 federal universities and seven teaching hospitals, alongside the installation of compressed natural gas refuelling stations in 20 federal and state universities.

The document further highlighted reforms to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) admission process, including the removal of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination requirement for admission into National Certificate in Education programmes and revised entry requirements for selected National Diploma courses.

Other reforms include the reintroduction of Nigerian History into classrooms and a stronger emphasis on Civic and Heritage Studies.

The government also said 58 of 63 federal universities, 37 of 41 federal polytechnics and 27 of 29 federal colleges of education had been onboarded onto the Federal Tertiary Institutions Governance Portal to strengthen institutional governance and financial autonomy.

Additionally, the ministry is expanding specialised degree programmes and clinical training in occupational therapy, audiology and speech therapy, while entrepreneurship education is being implemented in 14 federal universities.

The final intervention focuses on reducing the cost of accessing digital educational resources through partnerships with the Nigerian Communications Commission and other stakeholders.

The Education Internet Exchange Point is also expected to improve access to educational materials and digital resources at reduced or no data costs.

The 26 initiatives, according to the document, form part of the Federal Government’s broader strategy to expand access to education, strengthen institutional capacity, improve teaching standards and equip Nigerian students with the skills required for national development.