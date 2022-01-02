FG targets 2030 to achieves 99% broadband coverage in Nigeria

The Federal government has targeted to achieve 99 percent broadband coverage in Nigeria by 2030, the director general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Alhaji Kashifu Abdullahi disclosed.

The Director General made the disclosure while speaking newsmen on the activities of the Agency to promote federal government policy on digital economy.

Alhaji Kashifu Abdullahi explained that part of effort to achieve the targeted gold the agency has trained over 200,000 on Digital Content and Digital Productivity across the country.

He said the training was conducted by NITDA Academy and other departments under the Agency at various level.

The DG added that, the Agency has established hundreds of IT centers at various institutions of learning and communities across the country to support the promotion of Digital literacy in Nigeria.

According to him, the new global challenges emerged as a result of the appearance of noble Corona Virus which led to shutdown of many cities business and brought the world to standstill, this shows that for any contemporary society to progress it must embrace digital technology.

The DG noted that, to meet up with this challenge Federal Government of Nigeria came up with digital Economy and other digital policies for the nation.

He noted that, under this policies local languages will be use to train people on Digital skill for achieving 95 digital literacy by 2030 in Nigeria.

He however added that, NITDA is collaborating with other agencies, private organization, Civil Society, individuals and communities for achieving the goals.

He how ever dispelled the rumor going round which says the 5G network service lunched in Nigeria has adversary impact on human health, described the rumor as “Technological Conspiracy.”

The DG than called on all Nigerians to embrace digital technology and adopted it in all their social and economic activities for achieving better life and make Nigeria a prosperous country.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…