FG targets 2025 for completion of presidential power initiative

The Federal Government (FG) has disclosed that the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) which began in 2021 is estimated for completion in 2025.

It said the Siemens project which is in three phases, cover upgrading and expanding the transmission and Discos networks as well as, improvement of access to affordable, efficient and reliable electricity and, providing support of industrial and economic growth in the country.

The Minister of Power, Engr Abubakar Aliyu, made the disclosure at a capacity building workshop for power correspondents in Abuja.

According to him, the first phase of the project which began in 2021 will go on for a period of 10 months with the end

the goal of pushing to 7,000MW.

He said so far, there has been no hitch as the team is currently working on the pre-engineering phase.

The Minister noted that the second phase will raise the availability to 1,000MW and the third phase will raise the availability to 25,000MW.

“Given Siemens AG’s accomplishment of a similar plan in Egypt and also, its reputation as an international giant in the power sector related engagements, it is strongly believed that the Nigeria Electricity Roadmap (NER)

is possible and achievable.

“The EPC Contractor has been selected. The government is currently evaluating the procurement process and we are

confident that a positive outcome will emerge. This project has reached an advanced stage of activities in line with the Siemens project implementation plan,” he said.

He further stressed that sustainable growth in the power sector can only be achieved by adding renewable sources to the energy mix.

In line with the plan of integrating more renewable sources into the country’s energy mix, he said Mambilla is planned to deliver 3,050MW, Kashimbila 40MW, Dadinkowa 40MW, Zungeru 700MW and 10MW from Katsina Windfarm.

