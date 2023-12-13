The Federation Government has said that the salaries of no less than 686 civil servants who failed to show up for verification following discrepancies in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) will remain suspended.

Director, Communications, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mr Mohammed Ahmed conveyed this in a statement in Abuja, while giving update on IPPIS, saying Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation has over the years carried out verification of Human Resource (HR) Records on the IPPIS platform for all Civil Servants in the core Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Ahmed, however, noted that some civil servants who initially had their salaries suspended but have now completed the verification would have their withheld salaries released.

Recall that the Federal Government had salaries of 11, 447 officers, whose records were not verified, were suspended as a result of discrepancies on the IPPIS.

The statement read in part: “Consequently, the records of 59,201 Civil Servants, who participated fully in the verification exercise and had no discrepancies in their records were forwarded to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation for continuous payment of their salaries.

“However, the salaries of 11,447 officers, whose records were not verified, were suspended.

“On account of the suspension, the verification portal was reopened for these officers to enable them to update their records online. Thereafter, they were invited for a verification exercise from 16th – 27th October, 2023.

“A total number of 10,761 officers participated in the physical verification exercise. After the verification exercise, the review of verified records was carried out, in phases, to ensure that only credible records were on the IPPIS platform.

“The names of officers with cleared records were sent to the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation immediately they were cleared as follows: September 2023 ​​​-​ 818 officers, October 2023 ​​​-​ 650 officers, November 2023 ​​​-​6857 officers, December 2023 ​​​-​ 1407 officers and Total number of officers cleared​ -​ 9,732 officers.

“Some of these officers have received their salaries to date, while others will be paid in December with all the arrears. Files of 1,029 officers, who have discrepancies in their records are still being expected from their MDAs to enable the office to authenticate their records after which their salaries will be restored. ​

“It should be noted that about 686 officers, whose salaries were suspended did not show up for the verification exercise and their salaries remain suspended on the IPPIS platform.”

