FG suspends proposed 5% tax on phone calls, data
The Federal Government has suspended the introduction of a 5 per cent excise duty on mobile phone calls and data, a tax which was earlier proposed by the Minister of Finance.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami disclosed this in Abuja during the inauguration of a committee that will review the policy.
