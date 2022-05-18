FG suspends Accountant-General, Ahmed Idris, over alleged N80bn fraud

The Federal Government has suspended the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris over alleged N80 billion fraud.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, handed down the indefinite suspension pending the outcome of the investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Finance Minister’s Special Adviser on Communications, Mr Tanko Abdulahi confirmed the suspension.

Details later…

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…