FG supported states’ budgets for 10 months with N360bn ― Governor Badaru

Jigawa State Governor Mohammed Abubakar Badaru has disclosed that each of the 36 states had received N10 bn budget support from the federal government.

Badaru made the disclosure while speaking at the groundbreaking foundation laying ceremony of Kano-Katsina-Maradi railway project in Katsina.

The governor added that the federal government supported each state with N1bn for 10 months to enable them to shoulder some of their responsibilities.

He further disclosed that the President Buhari-led administration also supported the states through the Paris Club refund, where he said a small state like Jigawa got N40 bn.

He also said that the states were supported by President Buhari through other interventions such as bailout among others.

He similarly recalled that before the advent of APC led administration about 27 states could not pay workers salaries despite what he said the large earnings from oil revenues.

“If not for the president’s support most of the states could not have achieved what they achieved. We, therefore, thank the president,” he added.

He described the railway project as an important economic venture that would facilitate international trade between the country and its neighbours.

“North has a lot of potentials, the railway will facilitate smooth transportation of farm export products like sesame, cotton and livestock.”

Earlier in their separate remarks, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State and his Kano State counterpart, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, hailed the initiative of the president on the railway project.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.