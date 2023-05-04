The Nigerian Federal and state governments have been called upon to try as much as possible to take advantage of the country’s tourism potential and in the process, diversify its economy.

The call was made on Wednesday by the Managing Director, Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, on his way to Tanzania for holiday.

He noted that diversification of the economy, especially the improvement of hospitality and tourism would lead to improved economic growth and all-round development.

Ajadi, who contested the last governorship election in Ogun State under the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), said with the abundance of natural tourist sites in the country, improved infrastructure, security and better corporate image tourists would be attracted to the country.

While describing hospitality and tourism as a goldmine sector waiting to be tapped, Ajadi maintained that it was hightime the Nigerian government diversified the economy from crude oil, he noted that the government at all levels should explore all the potentials in hospitality and tourism for economic development and growth.

He further stated that:”Saudi Arabia has more oil than Nigeria, yet, it is investing massively in hospitality and tourism thereby increasing its revenue generation.

“Also, in China, there is a place called Old City where their Emperor used to reside; it has now been transformed into a tourism resort yielding huge income.

“Dubai’s economy depends on hospitality and there is no reason Nigeria cannot explore its tourism potential. I want us to join hands to improve and invest in hospitality and tourism because oil is finishing. Nigeria has tourism potentials and that can yield good return on investment.

“Every state should develop its hospitality, tourism and culture. Rather than wait for a stipend from the federal government, they can actually make lots of money from those sectors.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE