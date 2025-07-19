FG, states, LGs share N1.818trn in June 2025 revenue — FAAC

The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) has shared a total sum of N1.818 trillion, being June 2025 Federation Account Revenue to the Federal, States and Local Governments Council.

Bawa Mokwa, Director (Press and Public Relations) in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation said in a statement on Saturday that the revenue was shared at the July 2025 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in Abuja.

According to him, the N1.818 trillion total distributable revenue comprised distributable statutory revenue of N1.018 trillion, distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N631.507 billion, Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N29.165 billion, Exchange Difference revenue of N38.849 billion and N100 billion Augmentation from Non-Mineral revenue.

He said a communiqué issued by the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) indicated that total gross revenue of N4.232 trillion was available in the month of June 2025, while total deduction for cost of collection was N162.786 billion, and total transfers, interventions, refunds and savings was N2.251 trillion.

According to the communiqué, gross statutory revenue of N3.485 trillion was received for the month of June 2025. This was higher than the sum of N2.094 trillion received in the month of May 2025 by N1.390 trillion.

Gross revenue of N678.165 billion was available from the Value Added Tax (VAT) in June 2025. This was lower than the N742.820 billion available in the month of May 2025 by N64.655 billion.

The communiqué further stated that from the N1.818 trillion total distributable revenue, the Federal Government received total sum of N645.383 billion and the State Governments received total sum of N607.417 billion.

The Local government Councils received N444.853 billion, while the sum of N120.759 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting State as derivation revenue.

On the N1.018 trllion distributable statutory revenue, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received N474.455 billion and the State Governments received N240.650 billion.

The Local Government Councils received N185.531 billion and the sum of N118.256 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

From the N631.507 billion distributable Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue, the Federal Government received N94.726 billion, the State Governments received N315.754 billion and the Local Government Councils received N221.027 billion.

A total sum of N4.375 billion was received by the Federal Government from the N29.165 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL). The State Governments received N14.582 billion and the Local Government Councils received N10.208 billion.

From the N38.849 billion Exchange Difference revenue, the communiqué stated that the Federal Government received N19.147 billion and the State Governments received N9.712 billion.

The Local Government Councils received N7.487 billion, while the sum of N2.503 billion (13% of mineral revenue) was shared to the benefiting States as derivation revenue.

The communique stated that the Federal Government received a total sum of N52.680 billion, the State Governments received N26,720 billion and the Local Government Councils received N20.600 billion from the N100 billion Augmentation.

In June 2025, Companies Income Tax (CIT), Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) increased significantly while Oil and Gas Royalty, Value Added Tax ( VAT), Import Duty, Excise Duty and CET Levies decreased considerably.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE