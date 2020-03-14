FG, states do not appreciate Duro Ladipo —Widow laments

The wife of late Duro ladipo, Chief (Mrs) Abiodun Duro Ladipo on Wednesday in Osogbo, Osun State lamented the failure of government at federal and state levels to appreciate her husband’s contributions to the promotion of cultural heritage and African tradition.

She said despite the local and international exploits of the late thespian, which earned Nigeria first position during 1956 Commonwealth competition in theatre arts category at Zurich, the government had failed to recognise Late Duro Ladipo’s patriotic efforts.

Mrs Duro Ladipo made these known during the 42nd year remembrance of Late Duro Ladipo held inside the Ullli Beier hall of the Centre for Black Culture and International Understanding (CBCIU), Osogbo.

While commending the chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of CBCIU and former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola for sustaining the memory of her husband in the creative arts and entertainment industry, she said “I must not hide my feelings over the government’s failure to appreciate and recognise immense contributions of my husband.

“This is not good at all. It is important for government to appreciate talented individuals in different walks of life. This would encourage others with great potentials to do more in contributing their quota to the socio-economic growth of the nation”, Duro Ladipo remarked.

In his address, the executive director of CBCIU, Professor Siyan Oyeweso maintained that Late Duro Ladipo had left indelible mark in the theatre arts through the production of films that emphasised Yoruba culture such as Oba Koso, Ajagun Nla, Moremi Ajasoro, among others.

According to him, “Duro Ladipo’s family is a family of culture entrepreneurs. He had left imperishable legacies in the sand of time and that is why his works were being interpreted over and over again.”

“A number of PhD thesis, Masters certifications have been carried out on Duro Ladipo. At the CBCIU, we have Duro Ladipo Arts Gallery, Duro Ladipo Museum and this centre house, his wall clock, artefacts, wardrobes, clothes and bed. We are the custodian of the noble legacies of Duro Ladipo”, Oyeweso stated.