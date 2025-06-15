FG, state govt urged to construct coastal highway along River Benue

Former Commissioner of Finance in Benue State and President/Founder of Apa Legacy Sustainability Initiative, Dr David Olofu on Saturday called on Federal and State Governments to construct roads along ungoverned spaces to tackle the menace of armed herders in the country, particularly, Benue.

Olofu stated this when he visited some communities, especially, Ankpali Edikwu, Ojantele/Akpete, and Ikobi communities ravaged by armed herders in Apa Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State and consoled with relatives of victims of attacks.

During his visit, the former commissioner donated cash relief just as he advised federal government to construct a road along the corridor of River Benue from Lokoja through Benue and Taraba states to stop the Fulani attacks.

According to him, the ungovernable spaces within the corridor have tremendously contributed to the murderous activities of herdsmen.

He said, “These criminal elements usually take advantage of the vulnerability of the spaces as their habitat where they hide to carry out their nefarious activities.”

He noted that constructing a coastal highway along the corridors of river Benue from Lokoja through Benue communities down to Taraba would not only deter criminals from carrying out their activities around the area but would also generate and enhance economic activities along the corridors.

The former commissioner who consoled relatives of herders killings also donated cash relief to the victims and called on both the federal and state governments to focus more on provision of good roads in the rural areas as a precursor to tackling the menace of herders criminality.

He further said, “If we have good roads, our military and security agencies can easily and swiftly rush to promptly rescue our communities if they are timely informed about any attack. If there are no good roads, the security agencies will find it difficult to quickly rush to the places of attacks when invited.”

“Without roads, the security agencies who obviously cannot be stationed in every nook and cranny of our community will have difficulties in arriving at your location promptly and expeditiously to nip an impending attack in the bud.

While describing the frequency of these unprovoked attacks by the suspected herdsmen as an epidemic, Olofu called on the people to be united against the menace stressing that the attack would only stop when the entire people irrespective of tribe, creed, religion, and partisan interest genuinely come together to fight the scourge.

He also called on the youth not to abdicate the responsibility of policing their various communities to the Elders and the vulnerable saying that they should organise themselves into vigilante groups.

Olofu also urged Benue State Government to establish the Border Communities Development Commission (BCDC) to ramp up developments in the frontline communities of the state.

During the visit, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of Apa Legacy Sustainability Initiatives, Professor David Salifu disclosed that their mission was to commiserate with the affected people over the unfortunate incidents.

Also speaking, an elder statesman, Chief Bernard Omaiye thanked the proprietor of Apa Legacy Sustainability Initiatives, Dr David Olofu, and the Chairman Professor David Salifu for their gestures which he said had impacted meaningfully on the lives of the people of Benue South Senatorial District.

He called for the collaboration of all sons and daughters of Idoma nation to help in tackling the menace of herdsmen in the land.