FG, stakeholders told to prioritise palliative care to reduce health-related suffering

Founder, Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN) and first lady of Ondo State, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has called on government and stakeholders in the health sector to identify palliative care as an integral part of healthcare provision and accord it the necessary recognition, attention and adequate funding.

Mrs Anyanwu-Akeredolu spoke at the launch of a book entitled ‘Essentials of Palliative Care; a Handbook for Health Professionals and Students’ and a fund-raising event by the Centre For Palliative Care Nigeria (CPCN) in Ibadan.

She said prioritising palliative care as an integral part of healthcare provision would help actualise a world free from health-related suffering.

Anyanwu-Akeredolu, who spoke through BRECAN’s national president, Mrs Tolu Taiwo, declared that palliative care as a discipline is yet to gain prominence within the Nigerian health sector, although its focus is largely on improving patients’ quality of life by relieving and preventing suffering.

She declared, “Coming from my personal experience as a breast cancer survivor and the mission that I have dedicated myself to, I understand the importance of palliative care in the treatment and management of cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

“For years, especially in this clime, palliative care was seen as only the next step when all treatment options had been exhausted. While this is still valid, international best practices have identified palliative care as an integral part of the treatment process that must be applied once the disease is diagnosed and should simultaneously be in the process throughout treatment.

CPCN’s president, Professor Olaitan Soyanwo, while introducing CPCN, said the integration of palliative care into the training of all health care workers is vital for them to understand and acquire skills essential for compassionate care.

According to her, “Specialist palliative care team works with others to improve quality of life of patients and provide required support for them and their families.

“CPCN saw the problem at hand in the nation and acted to show what is possible through community participation with UCH over the years leading to the publication of this book.”

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who unveiled and launched the book, said that the Ondo State government would establish a cancer centre and would be collaborating with UCH to provide cancer care.

Akeredolu, represented by his Health Commissioner, Dr Banji Ajaka, said the state’s health insurance scheme for the informal sector with a target of at least 15 percent coverage by 2024 is to be rolled out next month.

The book reviewer, Dr Arinola Sanusi, said the 388-page book, with 31 contributing authors and 31 chapters, was the first of its kind in Nigeria and it had different sections, including an overview of palliative care, management and treatment issues in palliative care and public health issues in palliative care.