FG, stakeholders brainstorm on new national animal feed policy document

Agriculture
By Collins Nnabuife|Abuja
animal feed feed Farmers poultry broiler processing, Poultry farmers
FILE PHOTO

In a bid to produce a new National Animal Feed Policy Document, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has embarked on the review of the existing policy with a view to achieving the desired roadmap for animal feed and militate the challenges against animal feed sector in Nigeria.

Speaking during the event that took place at Agricultural and Rural Training Institute, ARMTI, Gudu, Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe represented by the Director Special Duties, Mrs. Fausat Lawal said that the review was aimed at providing a draft document ahead of the forthcoming 2nd Animal Feed Summit.

He recalled that at the end of the 1st Animal Feed Summit that was held on the 23rd to 25th September, 2021 in Abuja, a draft Feed Policy document was developed.

Dr. Umakhihe stated that the Ministry had successfully conducted the 1st National Animal Feed Summit, with the theme “Developing a road map for Animal Feed Security in Nigeria”, adding that the summit attracted key stakeholders from policy, research and commerce arms of the feed industry and the broader livestock sub-sector.

He revealed that “critical issues were raised on the need to strategically develop a comprehensive feed sector database, harness crop residues to boost feed security and safeguard environment, Prioritize efforts and investment in harnessing alternative feed resources amongst others’’.

He pointed out that National Animal Feed Summit would achieve the desired roadmap for animal feed in the country and also develop an internationally recognised National Animal Feed Policy document for Nigeria.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

The Permanent Secretary urged the participants to use the consultative meeting as a call to National duty to develop a well-reviewed animal feed policy tailored towards actionable plan to attain sustainable animal feed security in the country.

Earlier, the Director, Department of Animal Husbandry Services, Mrs. Winnie Lai Solarin said that “the summit started in 2020 with a zero draft document adding that the first National Feed Policy brought about the copy that is being reviewed’’.


In her remarks, the Director, Animal Husbandry Services, FCT, Hajiya Umma Abubakar said that the policy guide would provide comprehensive implementation of activities beyond local production and improve the Animal Feed Security in Nigeria.

You might also like
Agriculture

Food security: UNECA advocates modernised production, use of agricultural statistics

Agriculture

NIHORT trains 50 Ondo farmers on tomato production

Agriculture

FG asked to assist private sector to drive agriculture

Agriculture

NSPRI provides parabolic dryer facility to mitigate post-harvest losses in Ebonyi

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More