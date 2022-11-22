FG, stakeholders brainstorm on new national animal feed policy document

In a bid to produce a new National Animal Feed Policy Document, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has embarked on the review of the existing policy with a view to achieving the desired roadmap for animal feed and militate the challenges against animal feed sector in Nigeria.

Speaking during the event that took place at Agricultural and Rural Training Institute, ARMTI, Gudu, Abuja, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Ernest Umakhihe represented by the Director Special Duties, Mrs. Fausat Lawal said that the review was aimed at providing a draft document ahead of the forthcoming 2nd Animal Feed Summit.

He recalled that at the end of the 1st Animal Feed Summit that was held on the 23rd to 25th September, 2021 in Abuja, a draft Feed Policy document was developed.

Dr. Umakhihe stated that the Ministry had successfully conducted the 1st National Animal Feed Summit, with the theme “Developing a road map for Animal Feed Security in Nigeria”, adding that the summit attracted key stakeholders from policy, research and commerce arms of the feed industry and the broader livestock sub-sector.

He revealed that “critical issues were raised on the need to strategically develop a comprehensive feed sector database, harness crop residues to boost feed security and safeguard environment, Prioritize efforts and investment in harnessing alternative feed resources amongst others’’.

He pointed out that National Animal Feed Summit would achieve the desired roadmap for animal feed in the country and also develop an internationally recognised National Animal Feed Policy document for Nigeria.

The Permanent Secretary urged the participants to use the consultative meeting as a call to National duty to develop a well-reviewed animal feed policy tailored towards actionable plan to attain sustainable animal feed security in the country.

Earlier, the Director, Department of Animal Husbandry Services, Mrs. Winnie Lai Solarin said that “the summit started in 2020 with a zero draft document adding that the first National Feed Policy brought about the copy that is being reviewed’’.





In her remarks, the Director, Animal Husbandry Services, FCT, Hajiya Umma Abubakar said that the policy guide would provide comprehensive implementation of activities beyond local production and improve the Animal Feed Security in Nigeria.