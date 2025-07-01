FG signs pact to enhance youth mental health

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gender Mobile Initiative on gender-based violence prevention, youth engagement, psycho-social support, and capacity building to advance its commitment to youth development.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Abuja, Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande said the initiative is coming at a critical time when the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation just approved the creation of two additional Departments that have to do with the mental health of Nigerian Youth.

Director, Information and Public Relations, Omolara Esan, Federal Ministry of Youth Development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja said Olawande was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Olubunmi Olusanya.

He said: “Everything cannot be centered on youth employment and empowerment as we know that the youth mental health is paramount and cannot be taken for granted. When they are psychologically sound then other things like employment and empowerment follow”.

Olubunmi added that the initiative came when the Ministry needed it most, disclosing that the Ministry of Youth Development will develop the policy and framework needed to strengthen the new Departments to work with the Gender Mobile Initiative to achieve its goals among Nigerian Youth.

“I can assure you that every content of the agreement will be implemented for the wellbeing of Nigerian Youth because they are the one that will continue to uplift the country where today’s leaders stop,” he affirmed.

In her remarks, Barr. Omowumi Ogunrotmi, who led the team of Gender Mobile Initiative said that the partnership offers a real opportunity to amplify the voices of youth, especially those whose experiences have long been silenced by stigma or structural barriers.,

“At Gender Mobile Initiative, we have always believed that the safety agency and leadership of young people are non-negotiable pillars for national transformation. This partnership will the Federal Ministry of Youth Development affirms that belief and build, are platform for action,” Omowumi explained.

The Director of Education, Youth Development of the Ministry, Mr Kabiru Mohammed in his welcome address emphasized that the Ministry will join hands with Gender Mobile Initiative to promote the wellbeing of Nigerian Youth in order to contribute to the development of the country.