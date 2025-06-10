FG signs MoU to train 100,000 youths annually in forex trading

The Federal Government of Nigeria on Tuesday signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Investonaire Academy to train 100,000 young Nigerians each year in the dynamic field of foreign exchange (Forex) trading.

The Director of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Omolara Esan, said in a statement that this was a bold move to tackle youth unemployment and promote financial inclusion.

The agreement, formalised in Abuja, is set to equip Nigerian youth with practical skills in Forex trading, risk management, and financial planning, empowering them to navigate and thrive in the global financial marketplace.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Honourable Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, described the partnership as a major step forward in the Ministry’s mission to drive youth empowerment through capacity development, innovation, and access to transformative opportunities.

“This partnership reflects our strategic vision for sustainable youth development,” the Minister said. “Beyond trading, we’re teaching our youth to think critically, embrace digital skills, and seize global opportunities to build wealth and add value to the Nigerian economy.”

Comrade Olawande emphasised that in a time of economic uncertainty, initiatives like this provide a credible route to financial independence and entrepreneurial resilience. He also praised Investonaire Academy for its dedication to youth advancement, stating:

“This MoU is not just a formality, it is a commitment to action. We will ensure transparent, measurable outcomes that genuinely impact the lives of young Nigerians.”

Representing Investonaire Academy, Dr Enefola Odiba, International Programme Director, expressed optimism about the collaboration. He highlighted the socio-economic gap facing many young Nigerians and noted that empowering them with financial literacy and digital skills is a strategic solution.

“Youth are the backbone of any nation. When empowered, they become catalysts for innovation and growth. This initiative is designed to bridge the gap and unlock the immense potential of our young people,” he said.

Dr Odiba reiterated that the training programme supports the Federal Government’s broader agenda of digital inclusion, economic diversification, and innovative skills acquisition.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that this initiative is rolled out with transparency, excellence, and tangible results, positioning Nigeria’s youth as active players in the global economy.

