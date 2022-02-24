FG signs MOU to improve access to diabetes care

The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Nova Nordisk to improve access to diabetes care in Nigeria

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, stated that the signing of MOU between the Federal Ministry of Health and Novo Nordisk, intends to improve access to diabetes care in Nigeria and the ICARE initiative of Novo Nordisk is to support Nigeria’s Diabetes control efforts providing holistic Diabetic care and facilitate insulin access to two of the most vulnerable patient groups in our country; being children living with Type 1 Diabetes and senior and retirees living with Diabetes who have limited financial access to care.

Speaking further, Ehanire maintained that the government of Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Health, is committed to providing leadership for prevention and control of non-communicable diseases, by strategically pursuing the elimination of risk factors, improving access to clinical care for the diseases as well as preventing their complications.

The Minister assured that the implementation shall be across all the geopolitical zones of the country, and expected to cover all levels of healthcare adding that the Federal Ministry of Health shall provide the necessary support for the successful execution of the project so that this partnership shall turn out to be one of the enduring ones between the two countries.

Ehanire appreciated the partnership with Nova Nordisk to implement the ICARE initiative in Nigeria, as the MOU jointly signed today is a demonstration of the Government’s commitment to making life more meaningful to Nigerians living with diabetes.

He also charged the project implementing team to hit the ground running after the MOU signing and to fine-tune the project work plan and implementation timelines to fast trach project launch.

Responding, the Danish Ambassador, Sune Krogstpup appreciated the leadership of the Federal Ministry and his Novo Nordisk colleagues for the honour and milestone reached to sign the MOU between the two parties through the programme ICARE.

He stated that collectively they will improve the lives of many more people living with Diabetes in Nigeria.

The ambassador recalled that a century after its discovery, insulin and other fundamental components of Diabetes care remains beyond the reach of many who need them.

“Since 2013, Novo Nordisk has worked with partners in Nigeria to change Diabetes following some people living with this disease and through their programmes, they reached nineteen thousand (19000) people in need of treatment.

Sune noted that it was an important achievement and he is confident that the signing will pave the way for additional results in the fight against Diabetes in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Country Manager, Nigeria Business Unit Head West Africa, Novo Nordisk, Jude Abonu reiterated the company is what it is as earlier mentioned by the Danish Ambassador Mr Sune. He informed that their main is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious diseases and many others.

Abonu disclosed that last year was pivotal for them because insulin became one (100) years old globally which was a key milestone for them on the impact of insulin in the care of people living with Diabetics globally.

He however mentioned that a century later, insulin and other components of Diabetes care still remains difficult for people to access in our part of the world. International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has released new figures show about five hundred and thirty-seven million (537,000,000) on earth today are living with diabetes, of about 50 per cent did not knows that they are living with diabetes and of this half, only a few are treated.

