FG signs concession deal for Port Harcourt International airport

The Federal Government has signed a concession agreement for the Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo International Airport, Port Harcourt, with PH Airport Limited.

The landmark agreement was signed at the office of the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who led the Federal Government delegation, while the concessionaire was led by its Group Managing Director, Mr Eyo Asuquo.

The event, held on Thursday, brought together key stakeholders in the aviation industry, including the Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Chris Najomo; the Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku; directors of the ministry; and aviation union leaders.

In a demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive engagement and industrial harmony, proceedings commenced with a private meeting between the minister and the leadership of aviation unions. The engagement provided an opportunity for extensive consultations on the concession process, particularly its implications for aviation workers and the future of the airport.

Speaking on behalf of the aviation union leaders, Comrade Ben Nnabue expressed the unions’ approval of the concession agreement, stating that their endorsement followed assurances and confirmation that no aviation worker would lose their job as a result of the arrangement.

He emphasised that the protection of workers’ jobs remained a fundamental consideration for organised labour and that the unions were satisfied with the assurances received before giving their approval to the agreement.

The position of the unions represents an important development in the concession process, demonstrating the significance of dialogue, consultation and cooperation between the government, private investors and organised labour in achieving sustainable reforms within the aviation industry.

Also speaking at the event, the Group Managing Director of PH Airport Limited, Mr Asuquo, highlighted Port Harcourt’s strategic importance in the aviation and economic landscape of the Gulf of Guinea, drawing attention to its enormous potential as a major gateway for regional commerce, investment and connectivity.

He expressed the concessionaire’s commitment to transforming the airport through improved infrastructure, enhanced operational standards and increased economic activities, assuring that the arrangement would create more employment opportunities rather than lead to job losses.

According to him, the vision of PH Airport Limited goes beyond taking over the management of the facility, as the company is committed to driving development, expanding opportunities and creating additional jobs through investment and the growth of airport-related activities.

Mr Asuquo further assured that the company would work towards unlocking the airport’s enormous potential by leveraging Port Harcourt’s strategic location within the Gulf of Guinea to attract increased economic activities and strengthen its position as an important aviation and commercial hub.

Following the engagements, the minister presided over the formal signing of the concession agreement, after which the concessionaire and relevant ministry officials endorsed the documents, marking the successful completion of the formal execution process.

The agreement is expected to usher in a new phase in the management and development of the Port Harcourt airport, with the broader objectives of improving passenger experience, strengthening airport services, attracting investment and unlocking the facility’s economic potential.

With the agreement now signed and the concessionaire expressing its commitment to increased investment and employment opportunities, the Port Harcourt airport concession marks an important step towards a new phase of airport development, operational improvement and economic expansion in Nigeria’s aviation industry.