FG showcases bold MSME vision, secures strategic bilateral at Global Entrepreneurship Congress

The Minister of State for Industry, Senator John Owan Enoh, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to entrepreneurship-led industrial transformation during his participation in the 2025 edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress (GEC) and the high-level Startup Nations Ministerial, held in Indianapolis, United States.

Representing the Federal Republic of Nigeria and conveying greetings from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian people, the Minister addressed global ministers and innovation leaders at the Ministerial plenary.

His address highlighted Nigeria’s strategic push to reposition Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as the engine of economic diversification, job creation, and inclusive growth.

“With over 39 million MSMEs contributing 84 per cent of Nigeria’s total employment, we are not merely supporting small businesses — we are investing in national resilience and the architects of our economic future,” Senator Enoh affirmed.

The Minister showcased Nigeria’s robust reforms under the Nigeria Startup Act, the development of industrial hubs across states, and the roll-out of strategic interventions such as the Syndicated De-risked Loan Scheme, ₦1.3 trillion in MSME disbursements through the BOI, and SMEDAN’s ecosystem-building efforts, including solarised innovation centres and digital enterprise programmes.

The Minister also spotlighted Nigeria’s digital ascendancy, referencing the global success of Nigerian startups like Flutterwave—now valued at over $3 billion—as a compelling example of what is possible when entrepreneurship, regulation, and innovation intersect.

Beyond the plenary, Senator Enoh led Nigeria’s delegation in a series of productive bilateral meetings with key global institutions and counterparts, including UNCTAD, on MSME competitiveness and innovation partnerships; OECD, on metrics and policy benchmarking for Nigeria’s industrial ecosystem; and the Ministries of Industry and Trade from Algeria, Brazil, and Indonesia, to deepen South-South cooperation and explore joint SME development frameworks.

These engagements underscore Nigeria’s leadership in shaping Africa’s voice on global entrepreneurship, while forging alliances to access technical support, capacity-building programmes, and cross-border investment opportunities.

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment reiterates its commitment to partnering with global allies to empower MSMEs, unlock digital trade opportunities, and catalyse industrial advancement.

Senator Enoh stated that under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria is ready to scale new heights in positioning entrepreneurship as a cornerstone of its economic renaissance.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE