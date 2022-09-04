FG should seek UN’s intervention to tackle security threat

The Senior Pastor of CAC Oke Ayo, Iseyin, Oyo State, Pastor Paul OlusolaAderoju, has called on the Federal Government to seek the intervention of the United Nations (UN) to tackle security challenges facing the country and curb terrorism, killings, kidnappings and banditry for Nigeria to move forward.

Pastor Aderoju, who gave the charge at the thanksgiving service marking the Greater Joy Convention of the church held at church auditorium, Oke Idaho, Iseyin, Oyo State, equally called on President MuhammaduBuhari to create jobs and ensure a viable economic environment for the economy to thrive. The cleric also commended Governor SeyiMakinde for transforming Oyo State in all sectors. He eulogised church members for their support and commitments to the growth of the church.

The chairman on the occasion and the Oniro of Komuland, His royal majesty, Oba JonahAwujoola, commended the church for spreading the gospel, while admonishing them to always be spirit-filled in line with the theme of this year’s convention tagged, “The Holy Spirit”.

The guest minister, Pastor (Dr) Henry Ojo in his sermon stressed the importance of the Holy Spirit, including sustainability, spiritual battle and fast-tracking spiritual duties and obligations as he called on people to strive for the gift of the Holy Spirit.

In his remark, the special guest of honour at the event and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman in Oyo State, MrDayoOgungbenro, expressed his delight over the progress attained by CAC Oke-Ayo, Iseyin, urging the church member to forge ahead in faith and service to God.

The week-long convention featured intensive prayer sessions, symposium, seminars, lectures and quiz competitions. CAC Oke-Ayo, Iseyin was established in 1993 and it has about 25 branches in Nigeria and Overseas.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE