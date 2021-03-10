FG should return 4.2 million pounds Ibori loot to Delta State ― Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN, has said that the 4.2 million pounds loot recovered from former Delta State governor James Ibori, should be returned to the state government.

Falana said this on Wednesday while speaking on a Channels TV programme.

Falana commended the Federal Government for pursuing the recovery of the loot in collaboration with the London Metropolitan Police.

He, however, stated that the fund should be returned to the source.

Buttressing his point, he noted that the said fund was originally a statutory allocation to the Delta State government during the tenure of Ibori.

He said that since the money left the coffers of the Delta State government, the money should be returned to the Delta State government.

Falana said there was already precedence to the case on the ground, citing previous cases where looted funds by Governors Joshua Dariye and Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, were returned to the state governments of Plateau and Bayelsa, respectively.

The senior advocate of Nigeria noted that under the law when proceeds of corrupt crime are recovered, the funds in question are returned to the victims. In this case, he said, the victims are the people of Delta State.

Falana said the people of Delta State have the responsibility of ensuring that the money, if returned to the state, is not re-looted.

He added that if the Federal Government does not return the loot to Delta State, the Federal Government should be challenged.

