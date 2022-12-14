FG should provide funds for immunological research —Don

AN Edo State University lecturer, Professor Folaranmi Olaniyan, has called on the Federal Government to allocate more funds for the immunological research for the production of plasma-derived immunoglobulins and vaccines.

Professor Olaniyan made the call while delivering the university’s fifth lecture series entitled “Exposition of systemic response to foreign agents for preventive healthcare: A source of potent information for human longevity”, under the chairmanship of Professor Emmanuel Aluyor, Vice Chancellor of the university.

Olaniyan, a Professor of Chemical Pathology and Immunology and also Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies, further suggested the establishment of regional reference laboratories and one primary healthcare medical laboratory in each of the 774 local government areas in Nigeria.

He said that in the course of his research, he was able to expose systemic response to foreign agents for the preventive healthcare as a source of potent information for human beings to live up to 120 years and above.

He said systemic response to blood donation for primary preventive healthcare of hyperlipidemia, adding that blood donation seems to be beneficial to the health of donors in many ways as there is evidence to suggest that blood donation lowers blood viscosity and alters lipid profile which is an acceptable parameter for assessing the risk of coronary heart disease.

He said that breast cancer is the most common cancer and one of the leading causes of death among women, adding that emerging evidence suggests the role of lipid in the development of breast cancer becomes a concern for the modern man and medical curiosity to further investigate alteration in lipid profile and form one sensitive lipases genes among breast cancer patients in Nigeria.

Olaniyan said his research focuses on novel contribution to preventive healthcare for longevity through medical laboratory science with a special research interests in the responses immunological and non-immunological.





He however recommended that people should eat plenty healthy plant-based foods with anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory activities to prevent acute and chronic diseases and promote healthy living and longevity; optimisation of immunity with plant-based diet or health promoting plant extract to prevent infection and infectious diseases.