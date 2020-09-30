FG should invest in technology, stop politicising insecurity ― Security expert

As the 60th independence anniversary of the nation approaches, the Federal Government has been urged to be more committed to the war against insecurity and spend more on technological innovations to boost the strength of security agencies in intelligence gathering as this is the only way the country can make headway in fighting the plague of insecurity ravaging the nation.

The Chief Executive Officer of Crime Alert Security Network, Ambassador Amos Olaniyan, made this known in Ibadan while assessing the security situation in the country in its 60 years of independence, noting that insecurity in Nigeria has gone beyond physical strength and consequently, there is need to apply technological tactics to boost the fight against crimes as a matter of urgency.

The security expert said security agencies had not done badly in discharging their duties considering the resources at their disposal and outdated weapons they have to fight with, adding that corruption and bad leadership has contributed immensely to the failure of security agents to succeed in the war against corruption.

Ambassador Olaniyan added that if the battle against insecurity would be won, the government must see the need to take the fight against insecurity to the world of technology, especially in the area of intelligence gathering, reiterating that most successful crimes were easily perpetrated because of the failure or inability of victims to call for help while in trouble.

He explained that tension and lack of knowledge as part of factors responsible for crime being committed easily and successfully, emphasising that if the government could spend more on technology like CCTV, phone alert and other forms of technology, people will find it easier to report crimes to security agencies timely.

According to him, “technology has gone beyond making calls while in distress, people even find it difficult to report because of tension, while some of those who summon courage to seek help are killed in the process. The Federal Government is advised to stop politicising security issue and consult those who could deliver meaningful service.”

