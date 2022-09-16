The managing director, Mac Folly Hospitality, Mr Chike Ogeah has urged the federal government to have a tourism masterplan in order to positively drive the country’s tourism sector.

The former managing director, Skyway Aviation Holding Company Limited (SAHCO) made this known to Tribune Online in an interview yesterday in Lagos.

Chike explained that all the natural good things in the country such as the Ikogosi waterfall, Jankari reserve and so many others have a hotels right beside them.

He said that the hospitality industry should be approached holistically from both the government and the organised private sector.

“There should be a tourism master plan where we have a lot of things.

“Whether it is Ikogosi Warm spring, Jankari reserve and all other natural things God has endowed us with.

“You know hospitality is part of tourism. It should be an holistic approach- from the government and organised private.

“All those sites should have a Marriot hospitality centre right beside them. That was what they did in Sun City, South Africa.” He said.

Speaking on the views and aspirations of Marriot, Chike said they have raised the capacity of the hotels within one year despite the challenges of diesel price.

He, therefore, unveiled plans to build two more hotels both on the island of Lagos state and Abuja.

“It is obvious we have raised our capacity and we did that within one year despite the challenges of the price of diesel and all that.” He said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023: INEC Disputes Claim On Additional Voters

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reacted to the claim of the increase in the population of eligible voters in the existing voters’ registerr…..





FG should have a tourism master plan ― Chike

We Are Willing To Call Off Strike ― ASUU

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, on Thursday, said that the union is willing to call off the seven-month-old strike if a concrete agreement is reached with the Federal Governmentt…..

FG should have a tourism master plan ― Chike

Indiscriminate Waste Dumping: LAWMA To Shut Down Ladipo, Oyingbo Markets

Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) said that come next Thursday, both Ladipo and Oyingbo markets will be shut down till further notice, for reckless waste dumping, refusal to pay for waste services, and general poor waste management situation at the marketss…..