FG should embrace critical thinking in solving insecurity ― Security expert

A security expert and national president, Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), Dr Ona Ekhomu, has urged the Federal Government to embrace critical thinking as against intuitive thinking in solving the country’s protracted insecurity challenges.

Ekhomu made this known via a statement titled “2021 Expectations on Nigeria’s security situation,” issued recently.

“The Federal Government has continued to rely on intuitive thinking in a situation that requires critical thinking and complex problem-structuring and problem-solving methodologies.

“The national and subnational governments have not taken the time to understand the threatscape and risk spectrum as there is no serious effort to resolve the security conundrum.

“Therefore, the security situation will worsen because a wound that is not treated becomes an ulcer,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to address the extant security challenges in order to reduce the frequency of occurrence and the concomitant losses.

“Based upon current risk assessments, it is clear that 2021 will be quite challenging from a security stand point.

“The extant security challenges must be competently addressed in order to reduce the frequency of occurrence and the concomitant losses. Suffice to say that the current levels of killings, casualties, displacements are too high to bear.

“The Federal and state Governments must look at the goliath of insecurity in the eyes and find a solution to it. The most important role of the modern democratic state is that the citizens will obey laws and the state will protect them from predators.

“The Nigerian Government must keep its end in this social contract. If not, Nigeria will continue the current inexorable and odious march to a failed state. God forbid it.”

