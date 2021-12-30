FG should avoid adding to the burden of common man in 2022 ― Archbishop

The Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Reverend Bamisebi Olumakaiye has told the Federal Government to avoid adding to the burden of the common man in 2022.

Bamisebi stated that Nigerians hope for better governance, maximum security, revamped the economy in the coming year.

He made this known to Tribune Online while giving his New Year Message to Nigerians on Wednesday evening in Lagos.

Olumakaiye noted that hope would arise in Nigeria as the government shows the right mindset and readiness to deal with fundamental challenges of the nation in the area of security, economic and national unity.

“The government of the day must do all to avoid adding to the burden of common man in the New Year.

“The public hope for better governance, maximum security and revamp economy must be restored in the New Year.

“Hope will arise in our land as the government shows the right mindset and readiness to deal fundamental challenges of the nation in the area of security, economic and national unity.” Olumakaiye said.

Meanwhile, The Archbishop revealed that there will be light and fresh air for Nigerians in year 2022.

He explained that they will have light for new beginning, new insight and supernatural wisdom.

Bamisebi enjoined Nigerians to have unshaken faith that in 2022 light will arise in place of darkness, healing in place of hurt, health in place of sickness, and peace that surpasses all understanding in place of turmoil.

“As God’s representative I bring the message of light, hope and salvation. I am here to tell you that ‘though darkness may cover the people and thick darkness the nations, the glory of Lord shall rise upon you and your household.’

“Without shadow of doubt, the New Year will be to you and your household a year of light and fresh air.

“You will have light for new beginning, new insight and supernatural wisdom. Has it not been written that, weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning (Psalms 30:5-7)? I declare with the authority of the Almighty God that the long night is ending and joy has come.

“I enjoin you to have this unshaken faith that in 2022 light will arise for you in place of darkness, healing in place of hurt, health in place of sickness, and peace that surpasses all understanding in place of turmoil.” He said.

