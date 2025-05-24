FG should address Edtech, TETFund, degree-HND dichotomy—Ejuchegahi Angwaomaodoko, educationist

Ejuchegahi Anthony Angwaomaodoko is an educationist specialising in educational research, leadership, management, and policy. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, he speaks about his work and some issues affecting the Nigerian education system.

How would you describe your training that prepared you for your career in education and research?

I began my academic journey with a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy, and concentrated on the philosophy of education, which allowed me to explore foundational concepts and theories that shape educational practices. Building on this foundation, I pursued an MSc, where I further developed my research skills and expanded my knowledge base. My academic journey has prepared me to contribute effectively to the field of education, both as a former college of education lecturer, principal, and educational researcher.

This blend of philosophy and scientific inquiry has allowed me to approach educational challenges with a holistic perspective and has been instrumental in positioning me as a thought leader in the field. I’ve been able to influence educational practices, contribute to research, and support the development of effective educational strategies and policies.

What inspired your passion for the education profession, and what sustains this passion?

My passion for the education profession and research is rooted in my commitment to empowering children and teenagers. Over the years, this passion has been sustained through impact on future generations. I believe that education is one of the most powerful tools for transforming lives. Curiosity and lifelong learning are other reasons. I find joy in exploring new educational theories, methodologies, and research findings. I’m passionate about advocating for equitable educational opportunities for all students. The collaborative nature of education brings together diverse perspectives, ideas, and experiences, which I love exploring. Finally, as an educational researcher, I’m inspired by the continuous pursuit of knowledge and improvement.

Which area of education do you specialise in?

My extensive background in education highlights a deep commitment to fostering learning and leadership within the field. At the moment, I’m specialising in educational leadership, higher education, management, and policy to influence the strategic direction of educational institutions and the broader landscape of education, either in my country or elsewhere.

Your work spans across basic and tertiary education levels. Which of these levels do you enjoy working on?

Working at both the basic and tertiary education levels offers unique challenges and rewards. Many educators often find distinct enjoyment in different areas based on several factors. For me, for basic education — primary and secondary levels — engaging with younger students can be incredibly rewarding. For higher education, focusing on educational leadership and higher education is another rewarding avenue, especially through influencing future educators and leaders. Finally, for me, it’s also about capacity for change. Higher education often involves addressing systemic issues and implementing solutions.

Tell us about your contributions to the Nigerian education system regarding teaching, school administration, leadership, and policy formulation.

I’ve a profound dedication to the educational sector in Nigeria, and my greatest contribution is to the success of my former students. It would take hundreds of pages for me to highlight the significant impact I’ve had as an educator and leader on my former students. Through teaching and mentorship, many of my students have pursued impressive careers as professionals, including lawyers, doctors, engineers, and entrepreneurs. That said, my peer-reviewed work has contributed to discussions on school and policy formulations, and I indicate a proactive stance towards serving the Nigerian educational landscape in a broader capacity.

Aspects of your research work focus on the economic sector of Nigeria, including technology and gender issues. How and when did you get the professional skills to research these sectors?

My diverse background and expertise in education, journalism, and finance equip me with a unique perspective that enhances my research contributions to the economic and financial sectors in Nigeria and globally.

One of your recent works is on the reforms of the Nigerian education system. If you were the minister of education, how would you reform the education sector for optimal and sustainable performance?

My first task would be a curriculum overhaul for relevance and flexibility, to include 21st-century skills such as critical thinking, digital literacy, and entrepreneurship. I would ensure the curriculum is adaptable to local contexts and economic needs. I would ensure STEM and vocational training are also integrated into the curriculum to prepare students for diverse career paths.

Professional teacher training and development, and incentives for excellence would be reinforced to foster performance and accountability, improve pedagogical skills, and help teachers adapt to new teaching methodologies and technologies. Infrastructural improvement and technology integration would be looked into to upgrade school infrastructure, ensuring they meet modern standards conducive to learning; and modern educational technology would be provided to ensure internet access to facilitate learning and online resources. Policy and governance would be prioritised. Decentralisation of authority and encouragement of transparency are important so that local governments would have more control over schools, enabling tailored solutions that meet community needs and also for easy implementation of systems to monitor educational outcomes and resources.

Other would include community engagement and inclusive education for all children; focus on innovative higher education and research; encouragement of industry partnerships; fostering monitoring, evaluation, data-driven policies; piloting programmes for innovative education practices; promoting educational value through campaigns and advertisements; increasing funding and resource allocation to support educational initiatives; adopting a sustainable financial model, including partnerships with NGOs and international organisations; and, finally, collaborating with other countries to learn from successful educational reforms and adapt them to fit the Nigerian context.

By implementing these strategies, I could create a more effective, equitable, and sustainable education system in Nigeria that prepares students for the future and addresses the needs of society as a whole.

In recent times, everything is going digital, including education and classroom learning. How would you advise government and education stakeholders on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in learning and other educational activities?

This involves several key recommendations. First, I would advocate AI-driven platforms that adapt to individual student needs, analysing their learning patterns and providing tailored content, feedback, and assessments. This can help address diverse learning styles and paces, making education more inclusive. I would encourage the use of AI to analyse educational data to inform policy and practice. This can include monitoring student performance, identifying at-risk students, and evaluating the effectiveness of educational programmes, leading to more informed decision-making.

I would promote AI tools that help automate administrative tasks such as grading, scheduling, and resource allocation. This can free up educators to focus more on teaching and engaging with students, ultimately enhancing the educational experience. I would ensure that teachers and administrators receive training on AI tools and applications. Building equity in AI deployment, ethical use, and data privacy, and collaboration with tech companies are vital to education. I would address the potential digital divide by promoting equitable access to AI resources for all students, especially those in underfunded or underserved areas.

Finally, I would encourage partnerships between educational institutions and technology firms to co-develop AI solutions that meet specific educational needs.

Gender issues are still a challenge in contemporary Nigeria. In light of this reality, which educational policy would you recommend that would improve the girl-child’s education outcomes and career opportunities?

Firstly, to address gender issues and to improve education outcomes and career opportunities for the girl-child in Nigeria, it is noteworthy and important we consider the education economic policies such as conditional cash transfers, scholarships and bursaries, investment in school infrastructure, vocational training, support for STEM education, awareness campaigns, community engagement and support, legislation and policy enforcement, and mentorship and role model programmes.

By implementing these educational economic policies, stakeholders could create a supportive environment that enhances educational outcomes for the girl-child, leading to greater career opportunities and overall empowerment.

Recently, there has been a renewed call for the removal of the dichotomy between the university degree and the HND certificate. Do you think the removal of the dichotomy is necessary?

The removal of the dichotomy between university degrees and polytechnic Higher National Diplomas (HND) in Nigeria is a complex issue with potential benefits and challenges. However, I would provide some considerations regarding its necessity and implications. These include the necessity of removing the dichotomy, equal recognition of skills, addressing skill gaps, encouraging technical education, and reducing stigmatisation.

Nigerian private universities are not happy that their students are not benefiting from the Federal Government’s student loans and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), even when private universities and parents of their students pay taxes that contribute to these funds. What is your take on this?

These concerns, raised by private universities, highlight a significant issue in the country’s education financing landscape. In my opinion, equity and access, public funding perception, and quality of education could be the possible ways forward.

By addressing these concerns through inclusive policies and collaborative efforts, the government could improve access to higher education for students across all types of educational institutions, while recognising the contributions of private universities to the educational landscape in Nigeria.

Where do you see yourself and your career in five years?

At the moment, I’m engaged in work, especially in the areas of educational leadership and higher education, and policy and management.

In five years, considering my current focus, I might see myself in several potential roles such as policy advisory, influencing educational policies at the local, state, or national levels; holding a leadership position in a college or university, such as a dean or department chair; leading research projects or working with educational institutions to analyse and improve policies and management practices; and providing consultations and expertise to institutions on best practices in leadership and policy implementation. Above all, I see myself networking, publishing my research findings, staying updated on trends in education, and enhancing my career trajectory.

