In a groundbreaking move and as part of a move to combat the illegal ivory trade and protect its dwindling elephant population, the federal government has successfully organised its first-ever ivory crush and, in the process, destroyed significant stockpiles of confiscated tusks weighing about 2.5 tonnes (about 2,436 kilogrammes) valued at billions of naira.

The ivory crush, which was held in Abuja on Tuesday and attended by the Minister of State, Environment, Dr Ishaq Salako, thus marked a significant step in the country’s effort to curb the illegal ivory trade and conserve its remaining elephant population.

The Tribune Online reports that the initiative was spearheaded by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) in collaboration with the Elephant Protection Initiative Foundation (EPIF). The crushing is coming three months after Nigeria publicly destroyed about 4 tonnes (3914.08 kilogrammes) of seized pangolin scales.

“We are proud to stand at the forefront of the fight against the illegal ivory trade. Today’s İvory crush is a symbol of Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to wildlife conservation and the protection of our natural heritage.

By destroying these confiscated ivory stockpiles, we send a strong message that wildlife trafficking will not be tolerated in our country. Nigeria is taking a firm stance, and we call on the global community to join hands in eradicating this illicit trade that threatens the very existence of our elephants,” Dr Salako said.

The Director General/CEO of NESREA, Professor Aliyu Jauro, said in his submission that the crushing is a major step on the part of the government to put a stop to illegal wildlife trafficking and to also send strong signals to the traffickers.

“The destruction of the confiscated ivory is a tangible step towards stamping out wildlife trafficking. We stand united against the illegal ivory trade, and our actions today are not only crucial in preserving the majestic elephants for future generations but also in sending a clear message that Nigeria will do whatever it takes to protect our elephants and other endangered wildlife,” the NESREA boss stated.

The illegal ivory trade poses a severe threat to the elephant population across Africa, contributing to a significant decline in their numbers and fueling organised crime.

Tens of thousands of elephants are killed each year for their tusks, despite a ban on the international trade in ivory since 1989 by the UN Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

