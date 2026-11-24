Nigeria’s fertiliser industry is set for a fresh production push as the Federal Government moves to reactivate underutilised blending plants and mobilise local manufacturers to supply approximately 3.5 million bags of fertiliser ahead of the dry-season farming period.

The intervention, backed by funding approved by President Bola Tinubu, will be implemented under the Renewed Hope Agricultural Stabilisation and Productivity Initiative, with the government purchasing fertiliser from indigenous producers for distribution to farmers at affordable prices.

The president’s approval was announced by Vice President Kashim Shettima during a meeting with fertiliser industry stakeholders at the State House, Abuja, where he called for accelerated production and distribution arrangements to meet farmers’ input requirements before the dry-season planting window.

Industry projections indicate that existing stocks and available raw materials could support the supply target. The Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria (FEPSAN) said its members had about 29,000 metric tonnes of finished NPK fertiliser ready for procurement, while available raw materials could support the production of another 148,000 metric tonnes of NPK 20-10-10, equivalent to approximately three million bags.

FEPSAN president, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Kassim, said the industry had the capacity to meet the target within the stipulated period, adding that Nigeria’s investments in blending facilities, warehouses, transportation infrastructure and agro-dealer networks could support a wider distribution network if existing assets were fully utilised.

The initiative is also expected to stimulate activities across the fertiliser value chain, particularly manufacturing, logistics, storage and agricultural input distribution, where reduced plant operations have constrained employment and industrial activity.

Shettima said the government was seeking to restore production at idle and underperforming blending facilities while addressing the high cost of fertiliser, which continues to increase farmers’ production expenses.

He also directed the Office of the National Security Adviser to verify fertiliser stocks declared by industry operators and monitor the process to ensure accountability. He stressed that farmers in areas affected by insecurity and communities with difficult access routes must not be excluded from the programme.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, disclosed that stakeholders had identified approximately 496,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser-related stocks that could provide a foundation for the intervention.

Bagudu said the government would explore additional funding through existing programmes to sustain the initiative beyond the immediate presidential approval.

In a related development, Tinubu approved the designation of the Bank of Agriculture and the Bank of Industry as fund administrators and financial intermediaries for the programme.