The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and its development partners has sensitized butchers and livestock dealers on the outbreak of Anthrax in some neighbouring countries within the West African Sub-region specifically in northern Ghana bordering Burkina Faso and Togo, noting that there is currently no suspected or confirmed case of anthrax in Nigeria, rather preventive measures must be adhered to.

Speaking during the sensitisation workshop held at Karu Abattoir and Livestock Market Dei Dei, Abuja, respectively, the Director/ Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria (CVO), Dr. Columba Vakuru, represented by Dr. Dupe Hambolu, Risk Assessment & Communication Focal Point, said that the essence of the sensitisation was to create awareness on the preventive and control measures to tackle the menace of Anthrax.

He stressed that the disease which had claimed some lives was a bacteria disease that affects both animals and man (zoonotic disease).

He pointed out that the bacteria, which exist as spores, can be found in the soil, wool or hair of infected animals.

Speaking further, he highlighted that animals can be infected when they breathe in or ingest spores in contaminated soil, plant or water. And humans can get it when they inhale or breathe in the spores, eat contaminated meat, or come in contact with the skin through wounds or cuts while handling a sick or dead anthrax-infected animal.

He emphasized the signs of anthrax on animals as sudden death within two to three hours without displaying any sign, shivering in some animals as a result of high fever, difficulty in breathing or convulsion, among others.

Dr. Vakuru added that Signs in humans are fever, painless skin sores/ulcers with a black center, respiratory symptoms, severe stomach pain and general body pain, noting that anthrax disease can be prevented or controlled by the following: don’t buy or sell sick animals to the public, do not buy animals from areas where outbreak have been suspected, do not buy cheap animals, always wear nose masks, work clothes and boots when in contact with animals, wash your hands regularly with soap after contact with animals, wash and disinfect the floor always.

The CVO noted that Anthrax spores are resistant to harsh conditions and can survive in contaminated environments for 40 to 60 years and have been known to survive up to 100 years, making the control of the disease very difficult, adding that the spores are brought to the surface by wet weather among others.

He noted that Nigeria’s close relationship with Ghana through the border movement of humans and animals and strong trade relations can create a high risk of importation of the disease.

The CVO however, pointed out that the government has therefore put precautionary measures including the establishment of a National Anthrax Technical Working Group (TWG), dissemination of Information through press releases and development of an Incident action plan.

He, therefore, encouraged Nigeria to report early detection of suspected anthrax cases in animals in order to prevent the spread of the disease to unaffected animals and humans.





In his remarks, Livestock Manager in Dei-Dei Market, Hanisu Wawu, said that any livestock brought in for sale or slaughter are always monitored. However, he promised to ensure dealers adhere to the directive of the Federal Government concerning live stocks in order to prevent disease outbreaks in the country.

