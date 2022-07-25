FG sensitises agro-dealers, stakeholders against proliferation of fake agricultural inputs

The federal government has reaffirmed its determination in curtailing the rampant spread of fake agricultural inputs in the country, which are causing huge losses to farmers and affecting their outputs

The Director of the federal ministry of Agriculture and rural development in Kano, Alhaji Abba Gana Yamani made this disclosure, on Monday, at a sensitisation program organised by the Farm Inputs Support Services Department of the Ministry, which was held at Sabon Gari market in Kano.

According to him, the sensitization campaign was to sensitise all key players on the dangers of the proliferation of fake agricultural products in the country.

He said that “this sensitisation training was geared toward enlightening the public and stakeholders, which includes Agro dealers who sell Agro chemical pesticides to farmers.”

He stated that “the federal ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has commenced the registration of agrochemicals manufactures and agro-dealers selling fertilizer and agrochemical pesticides to farmers.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Director of Farm Inputs Federal Ministry of Agriculture Alhaji Bashir Dutsinma said the aim of the sensitization was aimed to ensure that Nigeria Farmers have access to high-quality inputs, fertilizer, and plant pesticides.

Alhaji Dutsinma noted that “having access to high-quality fertilizer and inputs will help immensely in ensuring efficient and cost-effective manner to increase agricultural production, as well as ensuring food security in the country”

Earlier, the National President of Agro Inputs Dealers Association, Alhaji Kabiru Umar Fara commended the efforts of the federal ministry of Agriculture and rural development in organising the sensitization training.

