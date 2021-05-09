FG sends additional 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Ekiti

The federal government through the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has delivered to Ekiti state another batch of 40,000 covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccines.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, the State capital on Sunday, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Oyebanji Filani said that the delivery of the second consignment of the 40,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines would enable the State to continue inoculating its residents against the dreaded virus.

He noted that 52,960 doses of the vaccines earlier delivered to the state in March were duly utilized as over 10,000 residents received the vaccine.

Filani reiterated the commitment of the state government to the provision of quality and accessible health care, adding that the State would leave no stone unturned towards ensuring that people in the state are adequately vaccinated.

The commissioner advised residents of the State to take advantage of the government’s gesture to get vaccinated, stressing that, “getting immunized remained the most effective way to check the virus.”

He also appealed to people in the State to continue adhering to required public health and social measures outlined by the government to curtail the spread of the virus.

He added that “It remained sacrosanct to wear facemask in public gatherings, maintain hand hygiene through proper handwashing, use of alcohol-based sanitizers and social distancing even after receiving the vaccines.”

