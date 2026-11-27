The Federal Government is seeking to facilitate the return of Nigerians jailed abroad to enable them to complete their sentences at home, while urging citizens in the diaspora, particularly the Igbo, to invest in the country’s development.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, disclosed this at the 15th edition of the Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu Memorial Lecture in Owerri, Imo.

She said the plight of Nigerians languishing in foreign prisons informed her recent approach, alongside the Attorney-General of the Federation, to President Bola Tinubu on the need to facilitate the transfer of Nigerian jailed abroad to serve their sentences in the country.

The minister expressed concern over the circumstances surrounding the imprisonment of some Nigerians abroad, particularly those who travelled in search of better economic opportunities.

“Our people are suffering abroad due to the quest to make both ends meet. In some cases, foreigners would encourage them to develop properties and, in the end, frame them up in order to take over these properties,” she said.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also urged Nigerians in the diaspora, particularly the Igbo, to channel their resources into investments in their ancestral communities rather than concentrating their economic activities abroad.

Drawing parallels between the historical struggles of the Igbo and those of the Jewish people before settling in their homeland, she called on Ndigbo to prioritise the development of their communities.

She expressed optimism about the future of the Igbo people but stressed that unity and collective action were essential to unlocking their potential.

Reflecting on the ideals of her late husband, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the minister challenged political leaders, traditional rulers, community leaders, businesspeople and youths to work towards building a united and prosperous Igboland.

“We cannot continue to celebrate Igbo greatness, which my late husband represents, without working to achieve Igbo unity.

“Let our governors work together and speak with one voice, let our community leaders work for unity, let our businessmen invest at home and let our youths be innovative,” she said.

She added that the legacy of the late Igbo leader could only endure when the values he represented were reflected in the lives and actions of the people.

Earlier, the Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Ezechi Chukwu, and Prof. Protus Uzoma of the Department of Philosophy, University of Uyo, called for collective efforts to preserve and advance Ojukwu’s legacy.

The leader of the Biafra Independence Movement-Movement for the Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, said the annual lecture was organised to honour the memory and ideals of Ojukwu, who died in 2011.

Uwazuruike commended the foreign affairs minister for her efforts on behalf of the Igbo people and appealed for renewed government attention to the case of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He maintained that Kanu’s situation could still be resolved if the government was willing to intervene.

The event attracted BIM-MASSOB members from the five South-East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, as well as Igbo communities in Rivers and Delta states, among others.