FG seeks global collaboration to advance Tinubu’s NiYA vision

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, has embarked on a strategic mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), forging key international partnerships to advance youth innovation, enterprise, and digital capacity-building.

Director, Information and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Omolara Esan, who made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said this was in continuation of the Federal Government’s commitment to equipping young Nigerians for the demands of the global digital economy.

Esan revealed that during a high-level engagement with the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa), a leading institution in youth enterprise and innovation, the Minister explored areas of collaboration in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Nigerian Youth Academy (NiYA).

The initiative aims to empower over 7 million young Nigerians with digital skills, entrepreneurial training, civic leadership development, and access to international opportunities.

“We are building bridges between Nigerian youth and global innovation ecosystems. Sheraa’s mission to nurture talent aligns perfectly with our goal of unlocking the creative and entrepreneurial potential of our young people,” the Minister stated.

In a landmark development, the Minister also announced a strategic partnership with GITEX Global, one of the world’s foremost technology and innovation platforms.

As a fallout of the strategic collaboration, from September 1st to 4th, 2025, Nigeria will host a GITEX-powered National Digital Innovation Showcase, designed to spotlight the creativity and ingenuity of Nigerian youth on a global stage.

“Through this initiative, 300 high-potential Nigerian startups will be selected for global visibility, access to international markets, and targeted support for growth and scale.

“This effort is in close collaboration with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), under the leadership of its Director-General, Dr. Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, who joined the Minister during the engagements,” the statement added.

Highlighting the domestic rollout of NiYA, the Minister noted that over 210,000 young Nigerians have already been onboarded, adding that Green House Centres are being established across all 774 Local Government Areas nationwide, providing structured training, enterprise support, and access to emerging technologies.

In addition, a GITEX Youth Local Showcase Series – Powered by NiYA is being developed to create a sustained pipeline of Nigerian talent into global platforms such as GITEX Africa and GITEX Global, further integrating Nigeria into the international innovation ecosystem.

The visit also included a strategic meeting with His Excellency Omar Al Olama, UAE Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications. Discussions focused on collaborative opportunities in AI education, business process outsourcing (BPO), startup incubation, and remote work innovations, sectors critical to youth employment and digital transformation in Nigeria.

“The future belongs to those who innovate. Our mission is to position Nigerian youth as creators, not just consumers, in the global digital economy. We are laying the foundation for a generation of leaders who will define Africa’s tech-driven future,” the Minister stated.

“These engagements reinforce the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to building strategic global partnerships to provide Nigerian youth with the tools, platforms, and networks required to thrive in a rapidly evolving world.

“To every young Nigerian innovator, tech founder, designer, and change-maker: your time is now. The world is paying attention, and Nigeria is ready,” Olawande stated.