FG seeks capacity strengthening for breastfeeding actors in Nigeria 

The Federal Government has sought capacity building for those actors involved in the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding across different levels of society

It noted that those actors include governments, health systems, workplaces and communities as over the years, evidence has shown that women need effective support from all actors to initiate and sustain breastfeeding.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire in his address at the flag-off ceremony of the 2022 World Breastfeeding Week in Abuja said many of the actors lack the necessary knowledge, attitudes and skills to support women thus, there is a need to strengthen the capacity of all actors across the different levels to protect, promote and support breastfeeding.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Step up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support”. This theme focuses on strengthening the capacity of actors that are involved in the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding across different levels of society.

Ehanire who was represented by the Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama further pointed out that the importance of breastfeeding cannot be overemphasized as it is the foundation of child survival, health, growth and development.

“It provides every child with the best possible start in life. It delivers health, nutritional and emotional benefits to both mother and child. It also forms part of a sustainable food system.

“Breastfed babies have stronger immunity, reduced risk of infections and many childhood illnesses, and may also have longer-term health benefits including reduced risk of overweight and obesity in childhood and adolescence. Studies have shown that obesity rates are 15-30% lower in breastfed babies compared to formula-fed babies”.





He further disclosed that about 80,000 child deaths are reported to be prevented annually when optimal breastfeeding is practised and Mothers also benefit enormously from breastfeeding.

“It helps to prevent post-partum bleeding and lowers a woman’s risk of breast and ovarian cancers. It can even reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and it lessens the severity of postpartum depression.