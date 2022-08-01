FG seeks capacity strengthening for breastfeeding actors in Nigeria
The Federal Government has sought capacity building for those actors involved in the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding across different levels of society
It noted that those actors include governments, health systems, workplaces and communities as over the years, evidence has shown that women need effective support from all actors to initiate and sustain breastfeeding.
The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire in his address at the flag-off ceremony of the 2022 World Breastfeeding Week in Abuja said many of the actors lack the necessary knowledge, attitudes and skills to support women thus, there is a need to strengthen the capacity of all actors across the different levels to protect, promote and support breastfeeding.
The theme for this year’s celebration is “Step up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support”. This theme focuses on strengthening the capacity of actors that are involved in the protection, promotion and support of breastfeeding across different levels of society.
Ehanire who was represented by the Minister of State for Health, Joseph Ekumankama further pointed out that the importance of breastfeeding cannot be overemphasized as it is the foundation of child survival, health, growth and development.
“It provides every child with the best possible start in life. It delivers health, nutritional and emotional benefits to both mother and child. It also forms part of a sustainable food system.
“Breastfed babies have stronger immunity, reduced risk of infections and many childhood illnesses, and may also have longer-term health benefits including reduced risk of overweight and obesity in childhood and adolescence. Studies have shown that obesity rates are 15-30% lower in breastfed babies compared to formula-fed babies”.
He further disclosed that about 80,000 child deaths are reported to be prevented annually when optimal breastfeeding is practised and Mothers also benefit enormously from breastfeeding.
“It helps to prevent post-partum bleeding and lowers a woman’s risk of breast and ovarian cancers. It can even reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and it lessens the severity of postpartum depression.
“The global breastfeeding report highlights remarkable new evidence on the health and economic benefits of breastfeeding; reiterating the importance of breastfeeding as a fundamental driver in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
“The inadequate feeding practices and the malnutrition which contributes to over 50% of under 5 children mortality with 2/3 of these deaths occurring in the first year of life is closely related to poor breastfeeding practices.
“As a nation, breastfeeding is one of the smartest investments we can make towards human capital development. It offers children unparalleled health and brain-building benefits. It has the power to save the lives of women and children throughout the country and the power to help our national economy to grow through lower health care costs and a smarter workforce”.
“The Federal Ministry of Health remains committed to eradicating malnutrition from the Country, and improving our breastfeeding rate is a cost-effective means towards achieving this. Our aim is to reach the 2025 World Health Assembly target of raising the rate of exclusive breastfeeding to at least 50 per cent”.
“We recommend early initiation of breastfeeding within one hour of birth, exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months of life, continued breastfeeding up to two years of age or beyond, with the introduction of nutritionally adequate and safe complementary foods from six months”.
“The FMOH through the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and other Stakeholders will continue to enforce the Code for the marketing of Breast milk Substitutes (BMS) to address threats which unwholesome marketing poses to optimal breastfeeding practice in Nigeria”.
“This is fundamental to protecting the public and healthcare staff from inappropriate marketing by infant formula companies. It is critical that the entire support system, particularly healthcare staff that are in contact with breastfeeding mothers understand the Code and their role in its implementation. Without such knowledge, they are vulnerable to direct and indirect marketing”.
“Government, through the Ministry of Health will continue to invest in consistent training programmes for different levels of health professionals such as doctors, nurses, midwives, community health workers and others”.
“This is because health professionals play a critical role in supporting women to breastfeed, and to do this effectively they need appropriate knowledge, such as knowledge of the health outcomes associated with different methods of infant feeding and the physiological process of lactation, combined with positive, non-judgmental attitudes and effective communication and practical support skills”.
“I thank all our esteemed Partners and stakeholders who have continued to work with us at all levels to promote, protect, and support exclusive breastfeeding. I encourage you all to continue to collaborate with the Government to ensure increased breastfeeding rates across the nation, thereby contributing to reduction of malnutrition and other related illnesses in Nigeria”.
“I believe that through committed, concerted action and effective collaboration, we can ensure that all mothers have adequate support from all actors, empowering them to give their babies the best possible start in life”.
