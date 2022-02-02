FG secures $600m to address land degradation in 19 Northern states

The Federal government has secured a $600 million credit facility from the World Bank International Development Association (IDA) to address challenges of land degradation in the 19 Northern states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL).

ACReSAL is a 6-year project targeted at increasing the implementation of sustainable landscape management practices in the northern region and also strengthening the enabling environment for integrated climate-resilient landscape management.

The project is also implemented against the backdrop of the insufficient nutrient content of major crops in the last two decades due to climate change forcing an expansion of the area under agriculture and increased import to meet the needs of Nigeria’s growing population.

More so persistent water shortages, especially in the extreme north has continued to exacerbate land degradation, desertification and habitat loss, resource shortages, violent conflict, cultivated agricultural systems not adapted to changing dryland conditions among others.

Representing the National Project Coordinator NEWAP ACReSAL, a Water Resources Specialist Ayuba Anda Yalaks while speaking on the project at the Harvest Plus, ICRISAT Consultative WorkShop on climate-resilient and nutrition on Wednesday in Abuja explained that the project is targeted at addressing the challenges of environmental degradation in terms of deforestation, erosion, water management, meeting the needs of the people in food production.

He said pending the approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the state government initiated project had a secure buy-in of the state Governors saying being a community-driven project, people at the community level has been well sensitized

Yalaks further noted that the project has four components which include deforestation, agriculture, water resources and environmental management.

Explaining why the project is focused in the northern part of the country, he said ” for this project we are considering the aridity index, the dry part of the country, because the challenges in terms of Agriculture, water resources management, food production is huge which is why the project is been targeted at the north.”

In his remarks, Harvest Plus Country Manager Yusuf Dollar said ICRISAT and HarvestPlus are technical advisers for the project.

He said the project is a climate activity from the Federal Ministry of Environment and the Agriculture,

Furthermore, he said Harvest Plus has been promoting crops that are climate tolerant but our primary objective is to breed and promote crops that have high-level nutrients that we can use to solve our nutrition and livelihood problems.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…FG secures $600m FG secures $600m

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…FG secures $600m FG secures $600m