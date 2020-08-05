FG seals off Ibadan factory over student’s death

The Federal Government has sealed an Ibadan-based factory, Expand Global Manufacturing Limited, where a 21-year-old student, Richard Gbadebo, died on July 28.

The factory located in Oluyole area of the city was sealed on Wednesday by officials of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the deceased, who was a worker in the factory, was also a 300-level student of the University of Ibadan.

The deceased was reported to have slipped into a soap making machine and died during production.

Mr Femi Fatoki, the Federal Controller of Labour in Oyo State, said the factory was sealed based on findings from a preliminary investigation.

“Immediately we got knowledge of the accident, we came for a report. We came here and we could not do more.

“But despite that, we were able to put up a preliminary investigation and it was based on the preliminary investigation that we ordered the sealing up of the factory.

“And this order is in conformity with Section 38 of the Nigeria Factory Act.

” It has been identified as a dangerous workplace and the record said we should seal it up,” he said.

Dr Adaora Obu, a staff of the labour ministry, said the preliminary investigation was inconclusive, adding that investigation was still ongoing.

She said that some contraventions had been identified and these had been communicated to the company’s manager in writing.

“We are still investigating, looking into the autopsy report and all that. So, when we finish with the investigation, I am sure there would be a statement,” she said.

NAN

