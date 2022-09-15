FG seals League Management office in Abuja

The Federal Government on Thursday ordered the sealing of the League Management Company LMC office located on No 20 Osun Crescent, off IBB Boulevard Maitama, Abuja.

Tribune Online gathered that police personnel numbering about 20 in the early morning (Thursday) around 5 am stormed the LMC to carry out the government detectives.

The Federal Government had last week ordered the disbandment of the LMC on the grounds that it is illegal and not known to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Statutes.

The order was contained in a statement signed by Ismaila Abubakar, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development. The statement ordered the Amaju Pinnick-led NFF to as a matter of urgency set up an interim management committee to run the league pending the formation of a new league board.

When Tribune Online got to the LMC office for an- the-spot assessment and inquired why the office was sealed, the officer-in-charge, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sadat Suleiman told our correspondent to get in touch with the FCT Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Josephine Adeh.

When Tribune Online got in touch with FCT PPRO for clarification, she directed our correspondent to the Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), Chief Superintendent of Police CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

“Is it the Police that locked it (the LMC office)? The PRO FCT Command is also telling you to get in touch with the Force PPRO, please. Call the Force PPRO,” she said.

All efforts to get to the Force PPRO proved abortive as he did not pick up his call and also did not respond to the WhatsApp message by Tribune Sports.

The Federal Government is set to probe the operations of the LMC in the last 10 years.

